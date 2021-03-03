Sharon Osbourne and two of Jack's daughters tested positive to COVID-19 in 2020.

Jack Osbourne Says This Last Year Has Been 'Rough' for His Family After Numerous Health Crises

Jack Osbourne and his family are managing as best as they can after a year of "rough" health.

"This last year has been a real rough one on so many levels, but yeah, Dad's doing well and Mom had a bit of a rough patch with COVID," Jack, 35, tells PEOPLE (the TV Show!).

"She's good. Even if it's bad, she'd never let you know. She's got that real British stiff upper lip."

Two of Jack's three daughters also tested positive to COVID-19.

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne

Jack also has his own health to worry about. In 2012, at age 26, he was diagnosed with Multiple sclerosis (MS).

Luckily, he tells PEOPLE, "I'm feeling really, really well, you know, I haven't had any significant M.S. flare ups in a long time."

"I exercise a lot. I do a bunch of jujitsu. I'm great," the former Osbournes star adds.

Additionally, Jack is pursuing a longtime "hobby" of his on the discovery+ series Fright Club where he is joined by the Ghost Brothers to take a look at scary paranormal videos and objects as well as discuss folklore creatures.

"For me it all came from really [it] was a hobby," he said of his interest before signing on to the show. "It was just like a little hobby I had growing up. I loved watching X-Files. I love watching horror movies and it was just, I don't know, it was a pure hobby."

