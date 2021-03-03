Jack Osbourne Says This Last Year Has Been 'Rough' for His Family After Numerous Health Crises
Sharon Osbourne and two of Jack's daughters tested positive to COVID-19 in 2020.
Jack Osbourne and his family are managing as best as they can after a year of "rough" health.
"This last year has been a real rough one on so many levels, but yeah, Dad's doing well and Mom had a bit of a rough patch with COVID," Jack, 35, tells PEOPLE (the TV Show!).
"She's good. Even if it's bad, she'd never let you know. She's got that real British stiff upper lip."
His father, Ozzy Osbourne revealed in Jan. 2020 that he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2003. In February, Ozzy, 72, had to cancel his North American tour due to "various health issues."
Meanwhile, his mother, Sharon Osbourne, tested positive COVID-19 in December.
Two of Jack's three daughters also tested positive to COVID-19.
Jack also has his own health to worry about. In 2012, at age 26, he was diagnosed with Multiple sclerosis (MS).
Luckily, he tells PEOPLE, "I'm feeling really, really well, you know, I haven't had any significant M.S. flare ups in a long time."
"I exercise a lot. I do a bunch of jujitsu. I'm great," the former Osbournes star adds.
Catch People (the TV show!) Monday through Friday. Check your local listings for exact times or stream the show every day at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT at People.com and PeopleTV.com.
Additionally, Jack is pursuing a longtime "hobby" of his on the discovery+ series Fright Club where he is joined by the Ghost Brothers to take a look at scary paranormal videos and objects as well as discuss folklore creatures.
"For me it all came from really [it] was a hobby," he said of his interest before signing on to the show. "It was just like a little hobby I had growing up. I loved watching X-Files. I love watching horror movies and it was just, I don't know, it was a pure hobby."
New episodes of Fright Club drop every Tuesday on discovery+.
