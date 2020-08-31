Jack Osbourne Enjoys Family Vacation with His Girlfriend, Daughters and Parents Sharon and Ozzy
"Vacation vibes!" Jack Osbourne captioned a sweet photo of the group on Instagram
Jack Osbourne is enjoying some quality time with his family and girlfriend Aree Gearhart on vacation!
On Sunday, Jack, 34, shared a sweet smiling photo of himself posing alongside his famous parents, Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne, as well as Gearhart. Jack's three daughters — Pearl, 8, Andy Rose, 5, and Minnie Theodora, 2, whom he shares with ex-wife Lisa Stelly — were also pictured in the adorable shot.
"Vacation vibes! #Summer2020," Jack captioned the Instagram post.
(Sharon and Ozzy also share daughters Kelly and Aimee Osbourne, and Ozzy is dad to daughter Jessica Osbourne and sons Elliot Kingsley and Louis Osbourne from previous relationships.)
Jack and Gearhart made their relationship public when they were photographed holding hands at the American Music Awards last year. They attended the awards ceremony to cheer on Ozzy, 70, as the rocker performed with Post Malone and Travis Scott for a special collaboration.
The couple have since been out together on other occasions, including a lunch date with Sharon, 67, and Jack's sister Kelly.
In July, Jack shared a photo of himself and Gearhart hanging out at the beach. "Just hanging on the roof with my #1 boo. NBD," he captioned the post.
Jack finalized his divorce from Stelly in March 2019 after six years of marriage. The two agreed to joint custody of their three daughters.
“Jack and Lisa are both doing well, getting along great as friends, and are still very much involved as a family with the kids,” a source told PEOPLE at the time.
When Stelly filed for divorce in May 2018, Jack explained the news of the split on behalf of the pair, telling his Instagram followers that it “probably comes as a bit of a shock to everyone,” but they had tried to make their marriage work for years.
“What’s best for our family right now is that we separate lovingly, and remain best friends who are committed to raising our children together,” he wrote in part. “We are disappointed but feel confident that we will continue to grow our relationship as co-parents and best friends.”