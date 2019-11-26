Jack Osbourne Brings New Girlfriend Aree Gearhart Out to Lunch with Mom Sharon and Sister Kelly

Jack Osbourne‘s new girlfriend seems to have his family’s approval.

On Monday, the father of three, 34, met up with mom Sharon Osbourne and sister Kelly Osbourne for lunch and a little grocery shopping at the Los Angeles marketplace Joan’s on Third.

Jack’s partner Aree Gearhart joined the family for the casual outing just one day after the two debuted their relationship while holding hands at the American Music Awards.

Sharon, 67, left the meetup in sunglasses and a gray sweater, holding what appear to be two long baguettes and several bags of take-home food. Kelly, 35, left in her leather jacket, toting her mini Pomeranian pup in her arms.

Aree opted for a black jumpsuit and sneakers, as Jack wore jeans, a flannel top and a baseball cap.

Jack finalized his divorce from ex-wife Lisa Stelly in March after six years of marriage. The two agreed to joint custody of their three daughters: Pearl Clementine, 7, Andy Rose, 4, and Minnie Theodora, 21 months.

“Jack and Lisa are both doing well, getting along great as friends, and are still very much involved as a family with the kids,” a source told PEOPLE at the time.

During the AMAs on Sunday, Jack and Aree posed for pictures together and held hands. They attended the awards ceremony to cheer on Jack’s dad Ozzy Osbourne, 70, as the rocker performed with Post Malone and Travis Scott for a special collaboration.

Documenting the evening on Instagram, Jack shared a slideshow of photos and videos, including selfies of the couple with drawn-on mustaches.

“Tonight a deep bond was made over PUBG and sharpie mustaches,” he wrote. “#postmalone #greenday #amas.”

When ex Stelly filed for divorce in May 2018, Jack explained the news of the split on behalf of the pair, telling his Instagram following that it “probably comes as a bit of a shock to everyone,” but they had tried to make their marriage work for years.

“What’s best for our family right now is that we separate lovingly, and remain best friends who are committed to raising our children together,” he wrote in part. “We are disappointed but feel confident that we will continue to grow our relationship as co-parents and best friends.”

In August, Sharon told PEOPLE the divorce proved to be “really tough” on Jack emotionally, but that as the grandparents, she and Ozzy would be steadfast figures for the children.

“When this happens in families — and it happens all the time — they have to have the stability somewhere,” she said. “Nana and Papa are still in the same house. Nothing’s going to change. You know what you’re going to get when you come here.”