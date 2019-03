Get ready for April Fool’s Day.

Nickelodeon is reviving the prank show format with their new unscripted series The Substitute — and Henry Danger star Jace Norman will star in the premiere episode on April 1 as a much older substitute teacher, who fools some unsuspecting students at Luther Burbank Middle School.

The hidden-camera show follows celebrities that are transformed by a team of special effects artists and go into schools to prank the kids.

“A fun surprise prank is my go-to,” 19-year-old Norman, who is nominated for favorite male TV Star at this year’s Kids Choice Awards (airing Saturday, March 23), tells PEOPLE. His show Henry Danger is also nominated for favorite funny TV show.

“You don’t want to be too mean about it so you have to kind of find a nice balance to the whole thing,” he adds.

As for his prank on The Substitute — the debut of which coincides with Nickelodeon’s 40th anniversary — Norman, who wore prosthetics and wigs for the role, says he pulled off the prank so well that one of the students tried to call an ambulance because he thought Norman was actually in danger.

As for whether there might be any tricks or pranks that would scare him, Norman says sure. “Unfortunately lots of things scare me,” he says. “But one of my biggest fears is definitely flying!”

The Substitute premieres Monday, April 1 at 2 p.m. ET on Nickelodeon.