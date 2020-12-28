J.P. Rosenbaum and Ashley Hebert announced their separation after eight years of marriage in October

The Bachelorette 's J.P. Rosenbaum Tells Fan to 'Lay Off' After Dig at Ex-Wife Ashley Hebert

J.P. Rosenbaum won't stand for fans giving his ex-wife, Ashley Hebert, a hard time about their split.

On Saturday, the former Bachelorette contestant, 43, shared a sweet photo of his and Hebert's two children — son, Fordham, 6, and daughter, Essex, 4 — as the former couple continues to navigate co-parenting amid their divorce.

"Goofballs are back!" he captioned the post.

Hebert, 35, liked her ex-husband's post and commented, "Enjoy them!!" with a red heart emoji.

A fan noticed her comment and replied to the reality star, "Why are u talking to him you broke his heart he is already going thru enough pain rn."

Rosenbaum came to Hebert's defense, telling the fan to "lay off!"

In October, Rosenbaum and Hebert announced their decision to end their marriage after eight years together. The couple had met on the seventh season of The Bachelorette in 2011 and tied the knot in 2012. A source previously told PEOPLE that their split was "a long time coming."

"They have had issues for some time and as much as they wanted to make it work, they couldn't," the source said in October. "They are very different people, but they are great parents to their kids and that is their main focus now."

In his initial announcement of the breakup, Rosenbaum said that there is "no one to blame" in the decision to split.

"Please please please know that there is no one to blame, that there’s no event that triggered this decision, that no one is the victim, and that we’ve done absolutely everything we possibly can to try to salvage this marriage," the real estate broker said at the time.

Hebert, a pediatric dentist, told fans that said the former couple's "differences" had "taken a toll" on their relationship.

"It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that, after months of separation, Jp and I have amicably decided to go our separate ways," Herbert, a pediatric dentist, wrote on Instagram at the time.

"We created the most beautiful children and shared memories that will never be forgotten. Our differences have taken a toll on our relationship and after years of attempting to repair the damage, we’ve decided that it is in our family’s best interest to create new and separate lives for our children," she added.

Last week, Rosenbaum revealed that he had sold the home that the couple used to share prior to their divorce, adding that he was "bummed" about it.