J.P. Rosenbaum Remains 'Friendly' with Ex Ashley Hebert, Says He's 'Ready to Date' Post-Split

J.P. Rosenbaum is opening up about his next steps following his split from Ashley Hebert.

The Bachelorette couple announced their separation last October after eight years of marriage. In a recent interview with E! News, Rosenbaum said he and his ex have maintained a "friendly" relationship as they co-parent their two kids.

"We always got along," he said. "She and I have been in the same place for months and months now. We're fine, we're friendly, we co-parent. We know we're going to be in each other's lives forever. There's no fighting which is great. It's really as amicable as one could hope for in these situations."

Rosenbaum, 43, added that their children — son, Fordham, 6, and daughter, Essex, 4 — are doing "really well."

"That was always the number one priority for us—the kids come first," he told the outlet. "Even over the last year, as we decided this was going to happen, we always were on the same page with everything about the kids, whether it's custody, school, financial."

Now, the real estate broker is "ready to date," but noted that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic makes that prospect more difficult.

"I definitely want to start the next chapter, but dating as a soon-to-be 44-year-old father of two in a global pandemic, what does that even look like?" he said. "I think I'm terrified even without the pandemic."

"I'm old-fashioned, I like things to happen organically, hopefully," he added. "But at the same time, that's not the world we live in right now. It's not like we're going out to bars."

Rosenbaum and Hebert, 36, met on the seventh season of The Bachelorette in 2011 and tied the knot in 2012. They publicly announced their breakup in the fall, but a source told PEOPLE at the time it had been "a long time coming."

"It's been almost ten years of not dating," Rosenbaum told E! News. "So I have to figure out what this next stage of dating will look like for me. I do feel like I'm a little bit stuck and I want to turn the page, I'm just not sure how to do that."

As for whether he'd return to the Bachelor franchise to find love again, the answer is likely no.