J.P. Rosenbaum Says He's 'Really Bummed' After Selling Family Home amid Split from Ashley Hebert

J.P. Rosenbaum is turning the page amid his divorce from Ashley Hebert.

The former Bachelorette contestant shared that he and Hebert have sold their home nearly three months after announcing their split.

“Sold the house today. Not sure how I feel about it. Kinda bummed I think. Really bummed actually. Next steps…finding a new place,” he wrote, adding the hashtag #Turnthepage.

Rosenbaum and Hebert, who share son Fordham Rhys, 6, and daughter Essex Reese, 4, confirmed their decision to end their marriage after eight years in October.

Before Rosenbaum shared his message about selling their home Monday, Hebert posted a cryptic quote on her own Instagram Story that appeared to be in reference to their marriage.

“Sometimes broken relationships cannot be mended,” the quote read. “Because mending them would mean accepting less than you deserve, not having your needs met, or being inauthentic to get along. Forcing broken relationships can be a betrayal of self.”

In her initial announcement of the breakup, Herbert said the former couple's "differences" had "taken a toll" on their relationship.

"It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that, after months of separation, Jp and I have amicably decided to go our separate ways," Herbert, a pediatric dentist, wrote on Instagram at the time.

"We created the most beautiful children and shared memories that will never be forgotten. Our differences have taken a toll on our relationship and after years of attempting to repair the damage, we’ve decided that it is in our family’s best interest to create new and separate lives for our children," she added.

Rosenbaum also shared a photo of the two dancing and a statement of his own, recognizing that the breakup may be a "shock" to fans.

"I have written and rewritten this post dozens of times and each time I feel the same level of disbelief and extreme sadness," he wrote. "While I realize that this will come as a complete shock to everyone, I can assure you that this is something that has been developing in our relationship for quite a while. It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that after months of separation, Ashley and I have amicably decided to live our lives apart from one another."

Rosenbaum added that there is "no one to blame" in the decision to split.

"Please please please know that there is no one to blame, that there’s no event that triggered this decision, that no one is the victim, and that we’ve done absolutely everything we possibly can to try to salvage this marriage," the real estate broker wrote.

The couple met on the seventh season of The Bachelorette in 2011 and tied the knot in 2012. A source previously told PEOPLE that their split was “a long time coming.”