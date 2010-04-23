J.Lo Still Hoping for a Glee Guest Spot

Hope is not lost for fans of Glee and Jennifer Lopez! The Back-up Plan star is still lobbying for a guest role on FOX’s hit musical comedy.

When asked by Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show about the rumors that she’ll do the show, Lopez says, “I sat down with show creator Ryan Murphy and we talked me doing something on Glee. We want to. We want to do it,” though timing may be an issue. “They have it all mapped out for the next like eight episodes,” she says, “whatever is airing right now. So he’s like let’s wait and do it really right when you do come on.”

Murphy has said he’d like Lopez to play a cafeteria lady at McKinley High. And the character would get a makeover from Chris Colfer‘s character Kurt, the actor has said.

Lopez says she’s game — and willing to wait her turn.

“I was like, ‘Yeah, yeah whatever. I’m a huge fan,’ ” she says in the interview set to air on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday. “Whenever you want. I’m good. I kind of offered myself up.” –Aaron Parsley