It's Time to Take a #Shellfie! Shell's New Ambassador Brent Bailey Launches Clever Social Media Campaign

Actor Brent Bailey (Criminal Minds, Rizzoli & Isles and Hart of Dixie) has always been a car guy. And now, he gets to leverage his passion for cars with his love of being screen thanks to his role as Shell’s newest spokesperson.

Bailey stars in a number of commercial spots promoting Shell’s new formulation Shell V-Power NiTRO+ Premium gasoline. To celebrate, he’s urging his followers to share “#Shellfie” on social media every time they see his face in an ad at their local gas stations.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“It’s been a blast partnering with Shell as a spokesperson,” Bailey told PEOPLE at the launch event earlier this month at the Classic Car Club in New York City. “My dad is a big car guy. I think he has about nine or 10 cars, so it kind of rubbed off on me.

Right now, Bailey has a 1956 Porsche Speedster, a 1967 Mustang coupe and a Jeep Wrangler JK in his car collection, as well as a Thruxton triumph motorcycle.

“I have two-car garage at my house and then I reconfigured my front yard to put two cars in front,” he shared.

RELATED: Brian Austin Green Says He Sold His Classic Cars After Having Children: Now I’m a ‘Kid Guy’

After you share your #Shellfie with Bailey, be sure to enter Shell’s latest contest. The company just announced its “Great Gas Giveaway,” running from May 20 to Sept. 1, offering Fuel Rewards members a chance to win free fuel for a year plus thousands of other prizes worth over $1 million.