It's Time to Take a #Shellfie! Shell's New Ambassador Brent Bailey Launches Clever Social Media Campaign

Esther Segretto for Shell

Shell is celebrating the launch of its new V-Power NiTRO+ Premium Gasoline with a special new giveaway

By
Brittany Talarico
May 31, 2019 10:22 AM

Actor Brent Bailey (Criminal Minds, Rizzoli & Isles and Hart of Dixie) has always been a car guy. And now, he gets to leverage his passion for cars with his love of being screen thanks to his role as Shell’s newest spokesperson.

Bailey stars in a number of commercial spots promoting Shell’s new formulation Shell V-Power NiTRO+ Premium gasoline. To celebrate, he’s urging his followers to share “#Shellfie” on social media every time they see his face in an ad at their local gas stations.

“It’s been a blast partnering with Shell as a spokesperson,” Bailey told PEOPLE at the launch event earlier this month at the Classic Car Club in New York City. “My dad is a big car guy. I think he has about nine or 10 cars, so it kind of rubbed off on me.

Right now, Bailey has a 1956 Porsche Speedster, a 1967 Mustang coupe and a Jeep Wrangler JK in his car collection, as well as a Thruxton triumph motorcycle.

“I have two-car garage at my house and then I reconfigured my front yard to put two cars in front,” he shared.

RELATED: Brian Austin Green Says He Sold His Classic Cars After Having Children: Now I’m a ‘Kid Guy’

After you share your #Shellfie with Bailey, be sure to enter Shell’s latest contest. The company just announced its “Great Gas Giveaway,” running from May 20 to Sept. 1, offering Fuel Rewards members a chance to win free fuel for a year plus thousands of other prizes worth over $1 million.

You May Like

Advertisement
Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.