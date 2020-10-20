These aren't the only iconic holiday specials that are moving to AppleTV+

It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown Won't Air on Broadcast TV But Will Stream on AppleTV+ for Free

Good grief — the Charlie Brown holiday specials have found a new home!

Instead of airing on broadcast television, the Peanuts animated classics will be streaming on AppleTV+ as part of an expanded partnership with WildBrain, Peanuts Worldwide and Lee Mendelson Film Productions, according to a press release.

It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving and A Charlie Brown Christmas will be offered on the streaming platform for free for certain dates this fall and winter.

Great Pumpkin will be available for free on the streamer from October 30 to November 1, the Thanksgiving special from November 25 to 27, and the Christmas special from December 11 to 13.

But it's not just the iconic holiday specials that are moving to AppleTV+.

Original Peanuts programming surrounding Mother's Day, Earth Day, New Year's Eve and back-to-school season will also be produced by WildBrain to air on AppleTV+. Included in the programming will be The Snoopy Show and season 2 of Snoopy in Space.

The Charlie Brown holiday shows made their debut back in the 1960s on CBS and later aired on ABC. If they don't air on network TV this year, it will mark the first time in decades.