It’s Lady Gaga Week on America’s Best Dance Crew

The remaining crews on America’s Best Dance Crew will be taking on some of the biggest songs in pop music right now. Blueprint Cru, Saltare, Static Noyze, Poreotix, Heavy Impact, Hype 5-0 and Jungle Boogie will all be dancing to the tunes of Lady Gaga on Thursday’s episode.

Here are the songs that will be in play:

“Paparazzi” “Love Game” “Just Dance” “Beautiful Dirty Rich” “Poker Face” “Videophone (Remix)” “Bad Romance”

But it’s anyone’s guess as to which crews will dance to which songs. America’s Best Dance Crew airs Thursdays (10 p.m. EST) on MTV.

Tell us: What’s your favorite Lady Gaga song to dance to? Which crews should dance to which Lady Gaga songs?

Kevin Winter/Getty