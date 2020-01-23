Robbie Amell and Italia Ricci are officially U.S. citizens!

Canada-born Amell and Ricci, who wed in 2016, declared their allegiance to the United States on Wednesday, when they became citizens alongside more than 3,800 fellow immigrants.

“3866 people from 116 different countries became American citizens today,” the Flash actor, 31, captioned a photo of a stage with a large United States flag backdrop shared on his Instagram Story.

“@italiaricci and I were two of them. Today was awesome,” he wrote.

Amell and Designated Survivor actress Ricci, 33, started dating in 2008. The couple got engaged in August 2014, just one month after celebrating their six-year anniversary.

Speaking with PEOPLE in early 2015, Amell confessed they were content with having a long engagement and the wedding day would be all about making his bride happy. “I want it to be the best day of her life,” he said.

Two years after Amell popped the question, they tied the knot in October 2016. “About damn time,” Ricci captioned the black and white Instagram snap with her new husband smiling as they walked down the aisle. “Thank you guys for all of the congrats and warm wishes! I dig being an Amell.”

This past fall, the couple celebrated another very significant milestone — the birth of their first child!

On Sept. 12, Amell and Ricci welcomed a baby boy named Robert Amell V, they both shared on Instagram.

“Today we welcome Robert Amell V into the world but also find out that being triple extra pregnant increases your odds of birthing Gollum,” the new mom joked alongside a snapshot of her baby boy grasping a finger.

“And now everything is different,” Amell captioned a similar image, sharing his son’s name.