Issa Rae Says She's Been 'Wrapping My Head' Around the End of Insecure Since Season 3

Issa Rae is sharing her feelings about the final season of her groundbreaking hit show, Insecure.

After taking home the award for outstanding actress in a comedy series for her role on the HBO series at Saturday's NAACP Image Awards, the actress told Entertainment Tonight that she's been preparing for the show's final season for years.

"I've been wrapping my head around this since candidly, season 3," Rae, 36, said of Insecure's upcoming fifth and final season. "But I'm so grateful to be able to play this character, who is obviously a version of me, and in the same way that I want this character to grow, I want to be able to grow too. So I think that's what comes with it — I've played her for a long time, and I have so much more that I want to do."

As the series comes to an end, the actress told the outlet that she's taking time to reflect on her experience.

"But being on set everyday, I'm definitely taking it all in on a different level now, just in terms of, 'Wow, I love this family. This is my family,' " she explained. "And we've done so much and these people are incredible, and I feel so blessed to work with them."

"I know I'll look back on this time very, very fondly, as I do now," she said of her time on the series, which premiered in 2016.

As for the final season, which is scheduled to return later in 2021, Rae also revealed that there will be "more than eight episodes" for fans to look forward to.

Earlier this month, Kendrick Sampson, who plays Nathan Campbell in the comedy, said viewers can expect the fifth season to be "really dope" and, of course, "funny."

"And there's some moments that were even shocking to me in reading it," he revealed.

The comedy series follows Los Angeles-based best friends Issa (Rae) and Molly (Yvonne Orji) as the pair navigates the challenges of being Black women who defy stereotypes. Along with Rae, Orji and Sampson, the season 4 cast included Jay Ellis, Alexander Hodge, Amanda Seales and Natasha Rothwell.

In January, HBO announced that the series would conclude with season 5, which Rae later confirmed on social media.

When the fifth season returns, it will continue to follow the beloved characters as they evaluate relationships — new and old — in an effort to figure out who and what continues with them in the next stage of their lives.