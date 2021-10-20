Issa Rae Dishes on Final Season of Insecure and Her Wedding to Louis Diame: 'A Beautiful Experience'

Issa Rae sat down with Tamron Hall on Tuesday for her first TV interview since tying the knot with longtime love Louis Diame in July

A lot is changing in the world of Issa Rae!

Ahead of the fifth and final season of her hit HBO series, the 36-year-old Insecure creator and star appeared on the Tamron Hall Show for her first TV interview since tying the knot with longtime love Louis Diame in July.

"It was just a beautiful experience," the Emmy-nominated actress told host Tamron Hall of her wedding day. "People tell you that it goes by fast, and they're right. But my thing was, it was a party. At the end of the day, it was just a big party. And it was a lot of fun."

"I feel so blessed to be surrounded by people who took the time out to just come and celebrate, and that's something that I'll cherish for the rest of my life," she added.

Issa Rae Tamron Hall Credit: Heidi Gutman/abc

Rae and Diame, 32, got married in the South of France in front of friends and family. The Hate U Give star wore a custom Vera Wang gown for the nuptials, while her businessman husband donned a red Dolce & Gabbana suit.

In her sit-down with Hall, the actress also shared the reasoning behind the decision to end Insecure with its upcoming season. Rae explained that she and executive producer Prentice Penny agreed five seasons would be enough to tell a concise story about the show's characters navigating life in Los Angeles.

"I'm very conscious of people giving their time to the show and five years is a lot of time, and six years for some of us," she said. "And you know, from the writers to the crew to the actors, I knew, I'm like, 'We're gonna get tired of each other after maybe four years, five years. So let's cut it short while we still love each other.'"

"And we do, we love each other so much," Rae added. "My mom was always like, 'Never overstay your welcome.' I'm just appreciative that people are gonna miss it. And you know, I hope that's still true when it ends."