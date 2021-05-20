Issa Rae Says Nipsey Hussle Helped Mend Her Relationship with Lauren London After Insecure Drama

The Insecure star said that the late Nipsey Hussle is to thank for helping her reconcile with Lauren London after a brief feud

Issa Rae is crediting late rapper Nipsey Hussle for helping mend her relationship with his long-term girlfriend, Lauren London.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair as the June cover star, the 36-year-old actress explained how Nipsey, who was fatally shot in March 2019, convinced Rae and London, 36, to make up after a rift began between the two stars regarding Rae's hit HBO series Insecure.

As Rae explained to the outlet, TV executives at the time had suggested that London star in Insecure, despite the series being partially based on Rae's YouTube series, Awkward Black Girl. Rae complained about London possibly being involved in the project at the time, which led to a disagreement between the two.

"One of my biggest regrets, naming her," Rae said of how she talked about the actress and mode in the past. "She took offense to that."

But thanks to Nipsey, who dated London from 2013 until his death, Rae and London mended their relationship at Diddy's birthday party two years ago.

"He was like, 'You should just talk to her. Let me set it up,' " Rae recalled of the rapper's involvement, which proved effective as Rae and London finally hashed things out face to face.

"It actually sparked an amazing two-hour conversation," Rae told the outlet. "We had so much in common. She was like, 'People don't understand, I'm an awkward Black girl.' In the same way that I was upset about the limited portrayal of Black women, she was like, 'People do the same thing to me.' I completely get that."

Rae's work as co-creator, co-writer and star on Insecure, which premiered in 2016, has earned her multiple Golden Globe and Emmy nominations over the years.

In January, HBO announced that the comedy series would end with its upcoming fifth season. "We couldn't have told a complete story without the tremendous support of our audience and the faith of @HBO," Rae said on Twitter at the time.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Rae revealed that she would never star in one of her own projects again in the future, as she currently works on developing new projects for HBO Max.

"I'm never doing this again," she told the publication. "Before you asked that question, I told myself I would never write and be in a show that I created again. It takes up a lot of your life, and I like to do a lot of things."