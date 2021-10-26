Issa Rae's show Insecure came under fire after actress Amanda Seales revealed she wasn't a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, even though her fictional character is

Issa Rae Reacts to Insecure's Use of AKA Sorority Logo After Fan Calls It 'Wildly Disrespectful'

Members of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority have taken issue with Insecure's use of the organization in the acclaimed series — and star and creator Issa Rae has responded.

During Sunday's fifth and final season premiere episode, the show's core friend group visits Stanford University for an alumni event Rae's character, Issa Dee, was participating in. Throughout the episode, Amanda Seales' character, Tiffany DuBois, wore outfits featuring AKA's salmon pink and apple green colors.

In one scene, Tiffany sported a sweater featuring the historically Black sorority's Greek letters.

Seales, 40, spoke out amid continuous questions over whether or not she was an AKA member, saying she is "not a soror" but her character Tiffany is.

"Tiffany is a character on a TV show. I didn't write the character, I played the character," she said on her Instagram Story. "I'm not a soror. I'm an actress and I'm playing a character on a TV show. And I think reality TV done really got folks f----- up because, you know, it's like it's all the same but it's [not] ... I'm just playing a character! That's it. Y'all know that though, but some of y'all don't. I feel like some folks really forget."

While many people came to Seales' defense, her comments also sparked criticism from AKA members across Twitter. One individual even called out Seales, Rae and the show, saying: "This girl is not a Soror and had my SHIELD on her body?!"

In the now-deleted tweet, the person also tagged Rae, 36, and the official Insecure Twitter account requesting they "do not do that again" because it's "wildly disrespectful!"

Rae responded to the individual in a since-removed tweet: "Oh s---, let me tell @HBO to delete the one of the upcoming episodes then, hold on."

AKA was founded at Howard University in 1908 and it is the first-ever historically Black sorority. Vice President Kamala Harris, Wanda Sykes, Sunny Hostin and Star Jones are among its notable members.

On the organization's website, it states the "Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority badge, the coat of arms (Sorority crest), the name Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated (Inc.), the name Ivy Leaf, the sound Skee-Wee and the term Fashionetta are federally registered trademarks with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office."

"The badge and coat of arms must not be reproduced or used under any conditions without the written permission of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated," the statement continues. "Reproduction without permission is a legal infringement, and the violator is subject to prosecution. All federally registered trademarks should be used with the federal registration symbol."

Seales, however, has received support from actress Yvette Nicole Brown, who is a member of the sorority.

"I am a Silver Soror of@akasorority1908 and I had NO problem with how hard 'Tiffany' reps my beloved AKA. & I feel@amandaseales' pain in this," the Community alum tweeted. "Folks think I'm Shirley. Folks CALL me Shirley. Shirley is a character on a TV show. She is not me & I am not her. #MakeBelieve."