Insecure 's Issa Rae to Produce Seen & Heard Documentary About the History of Black Television

Issa Rae has a new project at HBO.

The Insecure creator and star is set to executive produce a two-part documentary exploring the history of Black television, as seen through the eyes of trailblazers who wrote, produced, created and starred in groundbreaking series of the past and present, the network announced Wednesday.

Titled Seen & Heard, the project will offer cultural commentary about representation in Black storytelling and feature interviews with actors, showrunners, writers, celebrities and other notable influencers.

The participants will reflect on their own experiences watching Black Americans represented on television and share insights into their current creative endeavors, personal experiences and inspiration.

"Black people have such a rich, but often unacknowledged history in Hollywood," said Rae, 35, in a statement. "We have defined American culture and influenced generations time and time again across the globe. I'm honored to pair with Ark Media to center and celebrate the achievements of those who paved a way for so many of us to tell our stories on television."

The documentary is produced and directed by award-winning documentarian Phil Bertelsen (Who Killed Malcolm X?), and executive produced by Rae, Montrel McKay of Issa Rae Productions, Jonathan Berry and David Becky of 3 Arts Entertainment and Rachel Dretzin and Esther Dere of Ark Media.