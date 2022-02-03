Issa Rae Will 'Showcase My Version' of L.A. as She Partners With Airbnb to Host Super Bowl Stay

Guests will be greeted virtually by Rae at their South L.A vacation rental and visit her favorite local businesses popularized by the show Insecure

Allow Issa Rae to curate your stay in South L.A.

The 37-year-old actress, writer and producer is taking on the role of one-time Airbnb host as Los Angeles prepares to hold the 2022 Super Bowl. For the event, Rae has teamed up with the vacation rental platform to "showcase my version of the city," and offer guests the chance to experience the neighborhood where she grew up in South L.A., which was featured in her Emmy-winning series, Insecure.

"I am such a champion for this part of L.A.," Rae tells PEOPLE. "I spent an entire series here just to showcase all I have to offer, and the idea of being able to give people an experience that I got to curate to show people why it's amazing just really excited me."

Those hoping to book this one-time stay for up to two guests from February 12 to 14, can request to book beginning February 8 at 10 a.m. PT at airbnb.com/issa. The cost is $56 per night, a nod to Super Bowl LVI.

The lucky guests' itinerary will consist of a live, virtual check-in with Rae in a stylish mid-century View Park pad decked out with artwork by local Black artists, a catered "Game Day" dinner, a curated guidebook of the actress's favorite local spots, some pampering essentials – perfect for a self-care Sunday, of course – and much more.

Although her HBO show came to an end in December after five seasons, Rae says it's "flattering" seeing fans continue to engage with the places showcased on the series.

"So many people visit like the Worldwide tacos I see, and obviously The Dunes people go to. If we feature things, people are always tagging me," says Rae, who hopes whoever visits the city – not just those coming for the Super Bowl – "really takes in all of my local favorites."

In Insecure, Rae not only put an intentional spotlight on the city she loves, but she also incorporated bits inspired by her personal experiences into the show. In fact, she says that the idea to give her character, Issa Dee, a side hustle as a Lyft driver in season three was drawn from her own experience that started while she was staying at an Airbnb.

"The first time I ever rented an Airbnb, I did it to write the season two premiere [of the show]. I rented this house in Malibu from this lovely lady, and I just stayed in her backyard," she recalls. "Because I finished writing it early, I had an extra day left in Malibu, and I had rented this car. And I was like, 'You know what? I don't want to send this car back, like I paid for an extra day and I want to make my money off of it.' And I don't want to return it with the full gas, so I tried to be a Lyft driver. But I got rejected."

However, it wasn't a total bust. After her failed ride share attempt, she brought the idea to the writers' room and it contributed to the inspiration for her character's storyline the next season.

As for her Super Bowl guests' experience, Rae says she's "grateful" for the opportunity to "let people discover this particular neighborhood that isn't a typical destination."