Issa Rae's HBO comedy, which premiered in 2016, will conclude with its upcoming fifth season

Issa Rae Says She's 'Already A Wreck' Ahead of Last Day Filming the Final Season of Insecure

Issa Rae is getting emotional about end of her hit show, Insecure.

On Thursday, Insecure writer and executive producer Prentice Penny shared a number of nostalgic posts throughout the four-year run of the fan-favorite HBO series, posting throwback behind-the-scenes photos and videos of the cast and crew over of the years and celebrating his last moments on set ahead of the final day of filming on Friday.

Reposting some of Penny's photos on her Instagram Story, Rae, 36, wrote, "My guy is really leaving me today. I am already a wreck."

Insecure Credit: Issa Rae/Instagram

Responding to Penny's walk down memory lane, Rae also shared a teary-eyed clip on her Instagram Story, calling out his throwbacks for making her emotional.

"It is Prentice and Yvonne's last day today and I am f-- up," said Rae, referring to her, costar Yvonne Orji, who plays Rae's friend Molly in the series. "This sh-- is real. I'm a G though, I'm gonna tough it out," she continued, writing on the post: "12-13 more hours to go… @insecurehbo."

Insecure Credit: Issa Rae/Instagram

Early Friday morning, the showrunner followed his lengthy Instagram Story with a tribute tweet, calling Insecure a "life changing" experience.

"Wrapped. Forever. #InsecureHBO Been a life changing six years. I feel blessed to inspire black culture in the same way black tv inspired me when I was a kid. So to even be remotely in that ballpark I'm thankful. See you guys for the #FabAndFinal #InsecureHBO," Penny wrote to his followers alongside a photo of himself on set and sitting in the director's chair.

HBO announced in January that Insecure, which premiered in 2016, will conclude with its upcoming fifth season. The comedy series follows best friends Issa (Rae) and Molly (Orji) as the pair navigates the challenges of being Black women who defy stereotypes.

Throughout production of season 5, Rae has shared a number of her thoughts and emotions as she wraps up the groundbreaking show.

After taking home the award for outstanding actress in a comedy series for her role on Insecure at the NAACP Image Awards in March, the actress told Entertainment Tonight that she's been preparing for the show's final season for years.

"I've been wrapping my head around this since candidly, season 3," said Rae at the time. "But I'm so grateful to be able to play this character, who is obviously a version of me, and in the same way that I want this character to grow, I want to be able to grow too. So I think that's what comes with it - I've played her for a long time, and I have so much more that I want to do."

Issa Rae for Vanity Fair Credit: Adrienne Raquel/Vanity Fair

"But being on set everyday, I'm definitely taking it all in on a different level now, just in terms of, 'Wow, I love this family. This is my family,' " she continued, noting that she'll always look back on the show very fondly. "And we've done so much and these people are incredible, and I feel so blessed to work with them."

Through its run, the series has been nominated for 11 Emmys - including outstanding lead actress in a comedy series (Rae), outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series (Orji) and outstanding comedy series - and took home the golden statuette at the 2020 awards for single-camera picture editing for a comedy series.

Rae recently told PEOPLE that season 5 will answer burning questions and include even more surprising plot twists, influenced in part by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"They're asking themselves, 'Are we going to be okay?' Because so much happened last season in their lives," she said. "We thought they would be faced with this question of despair, and that question will motivate them throughout the season."