Issa Rae Loves to Watch 'People Talking Mess' on Twitter Between Takes on Insecure Set

Emmy nominee Issa Rae has an extremely relatable habit: She loves to watch drama unfold over social media.

The Emmy-nominated star, creator and executive producer of HBO’s Insecure tells PEOPLE Editor-in-Chief Jess Cagle’s The Jess Cagle Exercise that her favorite way to kill time on set is “Twitter. Looking at people talking mess.”

“I love Chrissy Teigen,” Rae, 33, adds. “I love Shade Room, but that’s on Instagram. Any social media break, any mess to follow.”

But Rae is also here to spread the love. When asked which of her costars she has a secret crush on, she answers, “All of them! Boys and girls, love you all.” Rae notes that the costars who make her laugh the most are Yvonne Orji and Natasha Rothwell. “Natasha with her improv, she breaks me every single time,” she says.

When asked to share the best career advice she has ever received, Rae says, “Stop being soft. Don’t be soft.”

As for the worst career advice she has ever received: “Do it the traditional way,” she recalls, shaking her head.

The third season of Insecure returns to HBO on Aug. 12. The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards air Sept. 17 on NBC.