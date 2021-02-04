Issa Rae Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary of Mis-Adventures of Awkward Black Girl Web Series

"I had no idea the series was going to change my life," the Insecure co-creator wrote on Instagram

Issa Rae is celebrating a major milestone.

On Wednesday, the Insecure actress celebrated the 10-year anniversary of her award-winning web series, The Mis-Adventures of Awkward Black Girl, which helped catapult her career and changed her life forever.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"10 years ago today, I released the first episode of 'The Mis-Adventures of Awkward Black Girl,'" she captioned her Instagram post, which featured a photo of her wearing a T-shirt she created for the series. "I had just turned 26, it was my third web series (the first one I was in), and my big plan was to sell these dingy ass t-shirts (😂 Thanks to the real ones who bought some)."

"I had no idea the series was going to change my life — but my broke ass was sure the f--- ready for it to," she wrote. "I am deeply appreciative of everyone (cast, crew, writers, supporters) who helped to take it as far as it got."

The writer and producer also shared a video from the cast and crew of The Mis-Adventures of Awkward Black Girl reminiscing about the show.

"It's incredible to think that a little show that I filmed with two of my friends turned into this phenomenon, with people identifying as awkward and Black," Rae, 36, says in the footage.

The series follows the life of the main character, J (played by Rae), as she's placed in uncomfortable situations with co-workers and love interests. The series won a Shorty award for best web series in 2012, and the second season aired on Pharrell Williams' i am OTHER multi-media collective.

Rae eventually went on to develop her critically acclaimed comedy, Insecure, for HBO.

RELATED VIDEO: 'Insecure' Star Yvonne Orji Says She and Issa Rae Celebrated Emmy Noms with a Spa Date, Champagne and Tacos!

Insecure, which is approaching its fifth and final season, has been nominated for 11 Emmys — including outstanding lead actress in a comedy series (Rae), outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series (Yvonne Orji) and outstanding comedy series — and took home the golden statuette at the 2020 awards for single-camera picture editing for a comedy series.