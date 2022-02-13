The moment was a bit of life imitating art for Issa Rae, whose Insecure character was bestowed the key to Inglewood by Mayor Tyra Banks in a fantasy sequence from the recent fifth and final season

Issa Rae Becomes the First Person to Receive a Key to the City of Inglewood: 'Always Put on for My City'

Inglewood Mayor James Butts presents Issa Rae with first ever Ci ty of Inglewood key to the city on stage during the Taste Of Inglewood Experience presents Market Street Vibez Pre-Game Extravaganza on February 12, 2022 in Inglewood, California.

Inglewood Mayor James Butts presents Issa Rae with first ever Ci ty of Inglewood key to the city on stage during the Taste Of Inglewood Experience presents Market Street Vibez Pre-Game Extravaganza on February 12, 2022 in Inglewood, California.

Issa Rae is experiencing a case of life imitating art.

The Emmy Award nominee, 37, received the first-ever key to Inglewood in the city's 114 years of incorporation at Saturday's Taste of Inglewood festival. The moment came shortly after her loosely self-based Insecure character was bestowed the same honor onscreen.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Mayor James T. Butts presented the key to "Issa Rae, the queen of Inglewood" during the festival, which was held across the street from SoFi stadium, where Super Bowl LVI will kick off Sunday.

"I'm a little emotional, I'm trying to be a thug right now. The mayor really flabbergasted me in that this is the first key in 114 years. It's a huge honor and I just want to thank you all so much for your support. Thank you to the mayor, thank you to the city of Inglewood for making it so easy for us to film here, for helping us to showcase this city that I love so much," Rae said in her speech.

"I have to give love to my grandparents who have lived here, who have lived in Briarwood for a long time and who established my first point of view of Inglewood and love the city themselves; my mom and my sister who live here actively," she continued. "And just for being here, I have to give a shout-out to my collaborators and my company members at Hoorae who have come out here to support me. But I'm truly honored to receive this. I will always put on for my city. Inglewood, South L.A., stand up."

Issa Rae and Tyra Banks Insecure Credit: Merie Wallace/HBO

The historic moment mirrored a fantasy sequence in the recent fifth and final season of Insecure, except it was Mayor Tyra Banks who presented her with the key to Inglewood.

Rae, a native of Inglewood, has predominantly featured the city and surrounding areas in her HBO show, which ended its five-season run in December. She also spotlights the region and various locals in her HBO Max reality series Sweet Life: Los Angeles.

RELATED VIDEO: Issa Rae Says Goodbye to Insecure

The Lovebirds actress previously opened up to PEOPLE about her passion for helping Black businesses succeed in her community. "I feel like if we're not going to do it ourselves, nobody else will," she said in December. "No one else puts the care that we do into us."