Who Is Christopher Briney's Girlfriend? All About Isabel Machado

The Summer I Turned Pretty actor and his girlfriend went to college together
By Kelsie Gibson June 28, 2022 02:10 PM
Credit: Craig Barritt/Getty

Christopher Briney is stealing hearts with his role in The Summer I Turned Pretty, but in real life, he's happily taken. 

The actor, who plays Conrad on the hit Amazon Prime series, has been dating girlfriend Isabel Machado since 2021. 

While the two keep their relationship fairly low-key on social media, Machado was on-hand to support Briney at the show's N.Y.C. premiere in June. 

"get you some friends like these 😍," Briney wrote alongside a photo of him and Machado hugging on the red carpet. 

Learn more about Machado ahead with these facts. 

Credit: Christopher Briney/instagram

She went to school with Christopher Briney

Briney and Machado go way back as they went to university together. The couple both graduated from Pace University in 2020 with a BFA in Acting for Film, TV, Voiceover and Commercial.  

She's an actress

Like Briney, Machado is in the entertainment industry, having appeared in a handful of independent and short films over the years. She even worked with Briney on a project when they both attended Pace University. 

She's a singer 

Per her official website, Machado is also a singer and has appeared in a handful of local theater productions, including Hairspray

Credit: Christopher Briney/instagram

She's from Chicago 

Machado describes herself as "Chicago born" and "NY based" on her website

She's been dating Christopher Briney for over a year

On June 23, 2022, Briney celebrated his anniversary with Machado, writing on Instagram, "a whole year!? i could never want anything else 💘" Meanwhile, Machado celebrated their "feelingsiversary" in May, writing, "so glad we kiss now," to which Briney replied, "i never want it any other way 💘💘💘."

