Khloé Kardashian Posts a Photo from a Plane — Is She Reuniting with Tristan Thompson?

Where in the world is Khloé Kardashian?

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star, 34, had fans scratching their heads on Tuesday after she posted an aerial view of clouds to her Instagram Story, presumably captured from a plane. Kardashian did not specify her destination, but spurred speculation that she could be reuniting with Tristan Thompson.

Thompson’s NBA team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, was at the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio on Tuesday, ahead of their game against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday. Toronto is also Thompson’s hometown.

However, a source recently told PEOPLE that Kardashian is “very happy to be with her family in Los Angeles” and hasn’t been discussing moving to Ohio with her 6-month-old daughter True, despite previous intentions to be with Thompson.

Khloé Kardashian Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

“Khloé seems great,” the source said. “She is still in L.A. with True. There hasn’t been any new talk about moving to Cleveland. It seems she isn’t moving back right now.”

The mother of one last specified her location was on the west coast on Friday when she shared a photo of True and her cousins Stormi, 8 months, Chicago, 8 months, Saint, 2, and Dream, 1, at a “cousin cupcake party” in Calabasas.

As Kardashian continues to focus on raising True in L.A., the future of her relationship with Thompson remains unknown six months after his cheating scandal.

“She hasn’t really talked about Tristan,” the source said. “She gushes about True and is happy working, but that’s it.”

RELATED VIDEO: Khloé Kardashian Posts Cryptic Message About Being ‘Brutally Broken’

Six months after Thompson’s scandal made headlines in April, Kardashian reflected on her life since the cheating allegations, sharing two cryptic posts on her Instagram Story Friday.

“In 6 months time you can either be in the same place or a better place,” the first text post read. “Focus everyday on improving your Health, Wealth, and Happiness. It will take time but you can make it happen.”

In the second post, the Good American mogul shared, “You become a master of your life when you learn how to control where your attention goes. Value what you give your energy and time to.”