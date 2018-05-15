Is Kendra Wilkinson Ready to Date Again After Filing for Divorce? 'I Have Needs,' She Says

Kendra Wilkinson is seeking some advice on her love life.

Over a month after filing for divorce from husband Hank Baskett, the reality star, who turns 33 on June 12, asked her Twitter followers when is the right time to move on from her past relationship.

“What’s your opinion… do i start dating/sex now or give myself more time? My heart is broken but i have needs. Lmaoooo #gimmelovin #notgettingyounger #33hereicome,” Wilkinson tweeted on Monday, along with a spider web emoji and a grandma emoji.

The former Playboy model, who is a mom to 8-year-old son Hank IV and daughter Alijah Mary, who turns 4 on Wednesday, also responded to a fan who recommended using a vibrator. “All out of batteries. It’s time my friend,” Wilkinson said.

What’s your opinion… do i start dating/sex now or give myself more time? My heart is broken but i have needs. Lmaoooo 😂 #gimmelovin #notgettingyounger #33hereicome 💀😏🤨🕸👵🏻 — Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) May 14, 2018

Then on Monday, the mother of two shared a bikini-clad mirror selfie from her bedroom. “Well then I’ll love myself,” she captioned the photo.

All out of batteries. It’s time my friend https://t.co/lajoV9tPLn — Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) May 14, 2018

Kendra Wilkinson Kendra Wilkinson/Instagram

Wilkinson filed for divorce from the former football player, 35, on April 6, citing irreconcilable differences. She listed their separation date as Jan. 1. Their marriage, which began June 27, 2009, was rocked by scandal in 2014 when Baskett allegedly had an affair with a transgender model while Wilkinson was eight months pregnant.

She is requesting joint legal and physical custody of their two children and is also seeking the restoration of her maiden name, Wilkinson.

Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett in February Ari Perilstein/Getty

Baskett submitted a response to her filing on the same day Wilkinson filed for divorce. He also cited irreconcilable differences, according to court documents obtained by The Blast.

Though they both filed for legal separation, the pair is still living together despite filing for divorce.

“He hasn’t moved out of the house,” an insider told PEOPLE in April, adding that Wilkinson and Baskett have simply been taking things day-by-day. “I wouldn’t rule out a reconciliation. She doesn’t have a plan right now.”