Is Kendall Jenner Dating NBA Player Ben Simmons?

Kendall Jenner has a new man in her life — and he seems to be just her type.

Jenner, 22, is reportedly dating NBA player Ben Simmons.

According to Page Six, the pair were spotted on a lunch date at the Beverly Hills Hotel earlier this week. And last week they were seen with a group of friends at the New York City hotspot Vandal.

TMZ reports that Simmons and a mystery woman identified as Jenner grabbed dinner at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills on Monday, too.

Jenner’s rep did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The Australian basketball player, 22, currently plays for the Philadelphia 76ers.

And this isn’t Jenner’s first NBA love interest. The model, 21, dated Blake Griffin for several months.

A source previously told PEOPLE that the Jenner and Griffin’s romance slowed down after the 29-year-old was traded from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Detroit Pistons

“They’ve definitely cooled off and are taking things at a slower pace, but not because of any particular drama,” the source said. “He got traded and isn’t local anymore, so they’ve grown apart a bit just because of distance.”

In April, the two avoided each other while attending a Coachella party.

Prior to Griffin, Jenner was linked to rapper A$AP Rocky.

Simmons was last rumored to be dating singer Tinashe after exchanging flirty messages with her on social media. A source tells PEOPLE that the two were happy together as recently as Coachella.