Is DeAnna Pappas Getting Engaged?

DeAnna Pappas, the former star of The Bachelorette, and her boyfriend Stephen Stagliano looked like the happiest couple in the world at a wrap party for the Bachelor Pad in West Hollywood on Saturday. But there’s no ring. Yet.

“We are not engaged,” Stephen, a high school teacher, tells PEOPLE of all the recent engagement rumors. “Don’t have a ring yet, so it’s hard to propose.”

Pappas and Stephen, whose twin brother Michael Stagliano was on Jillian Harris‘s season of The Bachelorette, were set up by Michael and his girlfriend of one year, Holly Durst, who was on Matt Grant‘s season of The Bachelor.

“Stephen and I are honestly so in love and so happy,” Michael tells PEOPLE of their girlfriends. “Rings are coming!”

Durst, who expects Michael to pop the question soon, said she and DeAnna and their twin boyfriends would be open to having a double wedding. “We’ve already talked about it, all four of us,” Durst says. “If we were to do it, we’d have two different ceremonies and one huge reception.”

In the meantime, the two couples are enjoying their summer with sushi dates, golf and catching up with friends, including newlyweds Jason Mesnick and Molly Malaney.