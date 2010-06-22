Is Danielle Staub 'Real Close' to Musical Stardom?

First came "Tardy for the Party." Then came "Money Can’t Buy You Class." And now there’s "Real Close," the first song from Danielle Staub – and the third single originating from a Real Housewives star.

Unlike Atlanta‘s Kim Zolciak and New York City‘s Countess LuAnn de Lesseps, the New Jersey star skipped the kicky dance track in favor of a more melodic tune.

Calling the love song a “tortured lullaby” before debuting it on Watch What Happens Live Monday night, the reality star sat down at an electric piano next to songwriter Lori Michaels, who composed the ballad, played the piano and even shared vocals with Staub. As the song ended, Staub leaned in for what looked like was going to be a kiss.

How did the performers fare? After the final notes faded away, host Andy Cohen described the performance as “really big,” then invited the ladies to join him for a (very) brief chat. Noting their apparent musical chemistry, he asked if the women were more than just duet partners. But Staub wouldn’t say. Instead, she said they got close writing and performing the song. Added Staub: “Were you tortured?”