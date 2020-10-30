Chelsea Houska Reportedly Leaving Teen Mom 2 After 10 Seasons

Her dad seemingly confirmed the news in a tweet on Friday

Has Chelsea Houska's time on Teen Mom 2 come to an end?

Amid reports that Houska, 29, plans to exit the franchise after 10 seasons, her dad Randy Houska seemingly confirmed the news in a tweet on Friday.

"Well kids, that's a wrap. Been a fun run on @MTV @TeenMom #teenmom2 What's next?" he wrote. "Seriously, tho, it has been a part of @ChelseaHouska entire adult life. We all expanded our horizons and grew as people #NoRegrets See ya all on the flip side."

MTV had no comment when reached by PEOPLE.

Houska made her MTV debut on 16 and Pregnant in 2009, which chronicled the birth of her daughter Aubree with ex-boyfriend Adam Lind.

She went on to join Teen Mom 2 and has been a part of the cast since its inception in 2011.

Fans watched as Houska met her now-husband Cole DeBoer in 2014. The two are now married and share daughter Layne, 2, and son Watson, 3. DeBoer also helps raise Aubree, 11.

Image zoom Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer | Credit: Chelsea Houska/Instagram

In August, Houska announced that she and DeBoer, 32, are currently expecting their third child together, a baby girl.

Houska shared the exciting news on Instagram, posting a photo of the family being showered with pink confetti with the caption: "Baby.......GIRL!!!!!!"

DeBoer posted the same shot on his account, writing, "Baby GIRL!!!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ so in love!"

And earlier this month, the couple celebrated four years of marriage together.