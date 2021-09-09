Big Ed and Liz, whose rollercoaster relationship was documented during 90 Day: The Single Life, appear to be engaged in photos obtained by TMZ

Is 90 Day Fiancé's Big Ed Engaged to Former Flame Liz? New Photos Hint at Relationship Status

Has 90 Day Fiancé star Big Ed popped the question?

Ed Brown and Elizabeth "Liz" Woods, who appeared on the spinoff 90 Day: The Single Life, are seemingly engaged, a photo obtained by TMZ hints. In the picture, Woods wrapped one arm around Brown and placed her left hand on his daughter's face. She was wearing a sparkly diamond on her ring finger.

The couple — whose turbulent relationship ended on-screen in May — allegedly told people they were getting married, TMZ reported. Brown also referred to Woods as his "beautiful fiancée," per the outlet.

TLC did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request to comment.

The last time 90 Day fans saw Brown and Woods, they had broken up.

The pair, who met at the restaurant where Woods worked as a manager, aired out their relationship issues on the 90 Day Bares All special in May, with her claiming Brown "shut me out."

"At one point I felt like if I didn't go at his pace, I was gonna lose him," she said at the time. "That he wouldn't want me anymore, so I would cave in and go at his speed."

She also claimed Brown "would tell me all the time that it wouldn't work out between us, and it scared me that I would lose him. I didn't want to lose him and I still lost him."

"I don't want to get hurt," he explained as to why he ended their relationship. Regardless, she responded, "I got hurt. You hurt me."

Breaking down, Woods added, "You completely left me and you promised me you wouldn't leave me. This month has been hell."

Liz and Big Ed

"It does worry me though, with the whole age thing or something. Like all those problems that came with, like, Rose would come up again," she said to him during a previous episode.

He argued back that "age is just a number," however, Woods countered, "I don't exactly believe in that."

The restaurant manager was also hesitant because she had already been divorced twice.