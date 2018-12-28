Tigers, Crocs and Rhinos: Inside the Irwins' Life Without Steve at Home at the Australia Zoo

There’s no place like home, especially if you live in a zoo.

Since they were born, Bindi and Robert Irwin have always called Australia Zoo home — and they wouldn’t have it any other way.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Our house is right in the middle — we have crocodiles on one side and tigers on the other,” says Bindi, 20. Her brother Robert, 15, also loves living side-by-side with so many exotic creatures.

RELATED: Bindi Irwin Opens Up About Ongoing Heartbreak Since Her Dad’s Death

“After school, I’ll go around on my scooter and jump in with the tortoises to say ‘g’day!’ or wrangle some snakes,” he says. “Every day is a new adventure.”

For the full story on the Irwin family, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE on newsstands Dec. 26.

With their new Animal Planet series Crikey! It’s the Irwins (Sundays at 8 p.m.) many of those adventures are caught on camera.

Despite the seemingly non-stop action, their mom Terri — who first moved to the zoo in 1992 after marrying Steve Irwin — says it’s surprisingly the opposite.

“It’s this quiet haven, and even though we live in the middle of the zoo, it’s the most peaceful place,” she says. “We are surrounded by wildlife and we’re never late for work.”

Jason Ierace

Watch the full episode of People Cover Story: The Irwin Family streaming now on peopletv.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

For the family, carrying on the Crocodile Hunter’s legacy is always their first priority.

“Dad always said that he didn’t care if people remembered him, as long as they remembered his message,” says Bindi. “Everyday we work with the beautiful animals at Australia Zoo and do the best we can possibly can to ensure dad’s dreams and goals continue.”