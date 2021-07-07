Intruder 'Removed' from Love Island U.K. Villa After Security Breach

The Love Island villa in Mallorca, Spain was “deep cleaned” following the intrusion, a spokesperson for the show tells PEOPLE

Love Island had some off-screen drama this week.

On Tuesday night, an intruder was removed from the villa where the British dating competition series has been filming in Mallorca, Spain, a spokesperson for the show confirmed to PEOPLE.

"Last night a security breach was identified and an intruder was removed from the Villa with immediate effect," the spokesperson said in a statement. "The safety of both our islanders and our production crew remains our primary concern."

The statement continued, "As part of our stringent COVID safety measures, the Villa area that was trespassed has been fully deep cleaned before being made accessible again to the islanders and crew."

'Love Island' TV show, Series 7 Credit: ITV/Shutterstock

According to The Sun, the intruder was YouTube prankster Omer Majid. In a video posted by the outlet, Majid is seen filming himself on the Love Island property before a voice can be heard saying "you're trespassing" and he is escorted out.

Love Island premiered in the U.K. in 2015 and was itself a reboot of Celebrity Love Island, which ran from 2005-06. Now a cultural phenomenon, it follows a group of single "Islanders" who come together for the summer in a villa, where their every move is monitored, Big Brother-style.

Every few days, the Islanders must couple up — those who fail to find a partner risk being dumped from the island. Challenges abound with new Islander arrivals, and viewers regularly vote on who stays and who goes, ultimately crowning one couple the winner of the £50,000 cash prize.

The current season, the seventh, was postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have tried every which way to make Love Island this summer but logistically it's just not possible to produce it in a way that safeguards the wellbeing of everyone involved and that for us is the priority," Kevin Lygo, director of television at ITV, said in a May 2020 statement. "In normal circumstances we would be preparing very soon to travel out to the location in Mallorca to get the villa ready but clearly that's now out of the question."

"We are very sorry for fans of the show but making it safely is our prime concern and Love Island will be back stronger than ever in 2021," he continued. "In the meantime Love Island fans can still enjoy all six series of Love Island on BritBox."