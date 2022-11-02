Entertainment TV Introducing PEOPLE's Ones to Watch 2022: Get to Know Hollywood's Rising Stars With daring roles and risky moves, these nine music, movie and TV stars are shaking up Hollywood By People Staff Published on November 2, 2022 10:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos 01 of 09 Lexi Underwood Arturo Holmes/Getty Why She's Hot: Actress Lexi Underwood filmed with Kerry Washington in Little Fires Everywhere, played Malia Obama in The First Lady and next will appear in season 2 of Freeform's teen-soap anthology Cruel Summer. But Underwood got her start in showbiz when, at age 12, she signed up for Broadway auditions on her mom's iPad — and booked a role on a Lion King national tour. "I had no real proper training," Underwood, now 19, says. "I just took a leap of faith." 02 of 09 Angourie Rice Steve Zak Photography/WireImage Why She's Hot: At just 21, actress Angourie Rice (her first name rhymes with "dowry") has already worked with the biggest names in showbiz: fellow Australian Nicole Kidman in The Beguiled, Ryan Gosling in The Nice Guys and Kate Winslet in Mare of Easttown. She continues the streak in the upcoming Apple TV+ mystery series The Last Thing He Told Me, as Jennifer Garner's stepdaughter. 03 of 09 Xolo Maridueña Xolo Maridueña. Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic Why He's Hot: Born and raised in Los Angeles, actor Xolo Maridueña, 21, appeared on Parenthood as a child before kicking butt on Netflix's Cobra Kai. Next he'll star in DC Comics' Blue Beetle movie adaptation, the first Latino-led superhero movie. "There really is something in it for everyone," he says of the blockbuster (due out in August 2023). 04 of 09 Madelyn Cline Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Why She's Hot: Actress and South Carolina native Madelyn Cline, 24, who broke out on Netflix's teen drama Outer Banks, has a seat at the deadly dinner table in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Netflix's much-anticipated Knives Out sequel. 05 of 09 Breland JIMMY FONTAINE Why He's Hot: The New Jersey native (born Daniel Breland) mixes country with hip-hop, pop and more on his debut album Cross Country, which features collabs with Keith Urban and Thomas Rhett. 06 of 09 Brandon Perea Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock Why He's Hot: Chicago-born actor Brandon Perea, 27, held his own opposite Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya in Nope this summer. He's proud his Filipino and Puerto Rican heritage has inspired fans: "People reached out like, 'There's someone who looks like me on a poster!' " 07 of 09 Latto RCA Why She's Hot: Atlanta native Latto (real name Alyssa Stephens) made her mark with her smash hit "Big Energy" — and earned Mariah Carey's stamp of approval when the diva joined Latto on a remix of the track, which nods to Carey's classic "Fantasy." Says Latto: "She made everything feel like big sister/little sister." 08 of 09 Hari Nef Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Why She's Hot: After memorable supporting acting roles on shows like Transparent, Hari Nef — the first openly trans woman signed to IMG Models — will star in an upcoming biopic of Andy Warhol muse Candy Darling. The Philadelphia-born actress will also join Lily-Rose Depp in The Idol, HBO's dark drama about the music world. 09 of 09 Måneskin Tommaso Ottomano Why They're Hot: Last year's Italian Eurovision winners (and childhood friends) Måneskin — Damiano David, 23, Victoria De Angelis, 22, Thomas Raggi, 21, and Ethan Torchio, 22 — broke through in the U.S. with their viral cover of "Beggin'." Stateside success "is a huge flex," David says.