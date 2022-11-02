Introducing PEOPLE's Ones to Watch 2022: Get to Know Hollywood's Rising Stars

01 of 09 Lexi Underwood Arturo Holmes/Getty Why She's Hot: Actress Lexi Underwood filmed with Kerry Washington in Little Fires Everywhere, played Malia Obama in The First Lady and next will appear in season 2 of Freeform's teen-soap anthology Cruel Summer. But Underwood got her start in showbiz when, at age 12, she signed up for Broadway auditions on her mom's iPad — and booked a role on a Lion King national tour. "I had no real proper training," Underwood, now 19, says. "I just took a leap of faith."

02 of 09 Angourie Rice Steve Zak Photography/WireImage Why She's Hot: At just 21, actress Angourie Rice (her first name rhymes with "dowry") has already worked with the biggest names in showbiz: fellow Australian Nicole Kidman in The Beguiled, Ryan Gosling in The Nice Guys and Kate Winslet in Mare of Easttown. She continues the streak in the upcoming Apple TV+ mystery series The Last Thing He Told Me, as Jennifer Garner's stepdaughter.

03 of 09 Xolo Maridueña Xolo Maridueña. Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic Why He's Hot: Born and raised in Los Angeles, actor Xolo Maridueña, 21, appeared on Parenthood as a child before kicking butt on Netflix's Cobra Kai. Next he'll star in DC Comics' Blue Beetle movie adaptation, the first Latino-led superhero movie. "There really is something in it for everyone," he says of the blockbuster (due out in August 2023).

04 of 09 Madelyn Cline Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Why She's Hot: Actress and South Carolina native Madelyn Cline, 24, who broke out on Netflix's teen drama Outer Banks, has a seat at the deadly dinner table in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Netflix's much-anticipated Knives Out sequel.

05 of 09 Breland JIMMY FONTAINE Why He's Hot: The New Jersey native (born Daniel Breland) mixes country with hip-hop, pop and more on his debut album Cross Country, which features collabs with Keith Urban and Thomas Rhett.

06 of 09 Brandon Perea Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock Why He's Hot: Chicago-born actor Brandon Perea, 27, held his own opposite Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya in Nope this summer. He's proud his Filipino and Puerto Rican heritage has inspired fans: "People reached out like, 'There's someone who looks like me on a poster!' "

07 of 09 Latto RCA Why She's Hot: Atlanta native Latto (real name Alyssa Stephens) made her mark with her smash hit "Big Energy" — and earned Mariah Carey's stamp of approval when the diva joined Latto on a remix of the track, which nods to Carey's classic "Fantasy." Says Latto: "She made everything feel like big sister/little sister."

08 of 09 Hari Nef Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Why She's Hot: After memorable supporting acting roles on shows like Transparent, Hari Nef — the first openly trans woman signed to IMG Models — will star in an upcoming biopic of Andy Warhol muse Candy Darling. The Philadelphia-born actress will also join Lily-Rose Depp in The Idol, HBO's dark drama about the music world.