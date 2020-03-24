Inside the New Season of Little People, Big World: The Fate of Roloff Farm Is Uncertain

For years, life for the Roloffs was centered around the family’s 34-acre farm in Oregon. But following Matt and Amy’s divorce, the Little People, Big World stars now have to make a decision about the fate of the property.

“I own the south side of the farm, so I thought I’d make an offer to purchase the rest of the farm from you. I want to get this done before the end of the year,” Matt says in PEOPLE’s exclusive clip from the new season. “If it can’t happen quickly, then I want to look at putting the place on the market.”

But Amy isn’t quite sure she’s ready to accept. “Hopefully this won’t be the Hatfields and the McCoys,” she says. “I don’t have a house yet, I’m still kind of figuring it out.” (Since their split, the exes have lived on the farm, in separate houses.)

Image zoom The Roloffs Peggy Sirota/TLC

After 28 years of marriage, the couple divorced in May 2016. Amy, 55, is now happily engaged to Chris Marek, while Matt, 58, and his girlfriend, Roloff Farm manager Caryn Chandler, hope to wed in the future as well.

As the pair try to work it out, frustrations come to a head.

“I wish you wouldn’t be so defensive,” Matt tells Amy. She responds, “I wish you wouldn’t be so pushy.”

Despite their differences, the family comes together to celebrate the birth of their son Zach and his wife Tori’s second child, daughter Lilah Ray who the coupled welcomed on Nov. 19. (They couple also share 2-year-old son Jackson.)

“There’s 30 years on this farm,” Amy says. “I don’t what’s going to happen. We’ll have to wait and see.”

Little People, Big World returns April 2 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.