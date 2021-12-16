"This is the most exciting time ever," says Robert

Inside the New Season of Crikey! It's the Irwins: 'That Sense of Family Has Never Been Stronger'

Crikey! It's the Irwins is returning for a new season, and the show is getting more personal than ever before!

"We've always been tight, but this year that sense of family has never been stronger," Robert Irwin, 18, says in PEOPLE exclusive clip for the season 4 premiere.

In the clip, cameras follow Bindi Irwin, 23, and her husband Chandler Powell, 25, as they watch 9-month-old daughter Grace Warrior explore their home at the Australia Zoo while Robert celebrates a major milestone after getting his license. "I'm a new driver, he says. Watch out world!"

During the premiere, viewers also watch as Robert and the team attempt to capture 10 alligators from Gator Lake, which is home to over 40 crocodilians.

"This is the biggest gator move in zoo history," says Robert. "Bigger than anything that even dad did. We've got more wildlife action than ever before. This is the most exciting time ever."

Irwin family Credit: Animal Planet

Earlier this month, Robert celebrated his 18th birthday.

"Forest's face behind us says it all… happy 18th to the very best," his sister Bindi Irwin wrote on Instagram, sharing a throwback photo with her brother from her wedding day as a giraffe seemed to smile behind them.

"This year you've been promoted to uncle and taken on the world. I can't wait to see what incredible adventures are on the horizon for you," the 23-year-old zookeeper continued. "I'll always, always be here for you (with a fully stocked fridge). Love you."

The night before his big day, Robert admitted that it "feels very surreal to be an adult tomorrow."

"I'll be turning 18. How crazy is that?" he told fans, adding that he would be feeding crocodiles as part of the birthday bash, which he joked was "always a good way to celebrate any day, I reckon."