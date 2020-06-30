Inside Rob Kardashian’s Transformation: ‘He Takes Care of Himself and Works Out,’ Says Source

"He wants people to know that he is doing well," a source tells PEOPLE about Rob Kardashian, who attended Khloé Kardashian's 36th birthday over the weekend

Rob Kardashian is focused on being the best version of himself.

Though the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has purposefully remained private and out of the spotlight in recent years, a source tells PEOPLE that he has been intentional about improving his overall well-being.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Rob is doing well. He takes care of himself, works out and eats better," the source says about Rob, who has struggled with depression, weight gain and type 2 diabetes in recent years.

"For a long time, he was unhappy and embarrassed about the way he looked," the source says about the father of one.

But now, "he knows he looks better. He is comfortable enough to be photographed," the source shares. "He wants people to know that he is doing well."

Over the weekend, Rob gathered with the Kardashian-Jenner family to celebrate Khloé Kardashian's 36th birthday, where he posed with his sisters for a series of smiling photos.

Following the very-pink party, Rob, 33, also shared multiple photos from the bash to his Instagram account, including a grinning snap of himself and Kourtney Kardashian and another of him chatting with Scott Disick.

Of Rob choosing to attend the party, the source says, "He is especially close with Khloé. He would never miss her birthday celebration. They have always been very supportive of each other. They have a special relationship."

In addition to his personal growth, Rob — who has largely been living a reclusive life recently — has also been focused on parenting and raising his 3-year-old daughter Dream, who he shares with ex-fiancée Blac Chyna.

"Rob spends a lot of time with Dream. He is focused on being the best dad possible," says the source.

And as he continues to make progress in his health journey, his famous family is cheering him on every step of the way.