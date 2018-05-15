See the Hottest TV Stars Inside PEOPLE and EW's Upfronts Party

The casts of This Is Us, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Once Upon a Time and more are getting us excited to settle into our couches for some must-see TV

Michele Corriston
May 15, 2018 11:12 AM
<p><em>The Enemy Within&nbsp;</em>stars coupled up for a photo.&nbsp;</p>
Morris Chestnut and Jennifer Carpenter

The Enemy Within stars coupled up for a photo. 

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly & People
<p>The <em>Chicago Fire</em> actor gave the <em>Will &amp; Grace</em> star a sweet kiss on the cheek.&nbsp;</p>
Taylor Kinney and Debra Messing

The Chicago Fire actor gave the Will & Grace star a sweet kiss on the cheek. 

Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly & People
<p>It was date night for these parents of two!&nbsp;</p>
Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas

It was date night for these parents of two! 

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly & People
<p>The child actor schooled the adults in a game of pool.&nbsp;</p>
Jacob Tremblay

The child actor schooled the adults in a game of pool. 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly & People
<p>The&nbsp;<em>Real Housewives of New York City</em> star took a break from her show&#8217;s drama to chat with the&nbsp;<em>Trial &amp; Error</em> actress.&nbsp;</p>
Bethenny Frankel and Kristin Chenoweth 

The Real Housewives of New York City star took a break from her show’s drama to chat with the Trial & Error actress. 

Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly & People
<p>The&nbsp;<em>This Is Us</em> cast turned the event into a (TV) family affair.&nbsp;</p>
Mandy Moore, Chris Sullivan, Chrissy Metz and Susan Kelechi Watson

The This Is Us cast turned the event into a (TV) family affair. 

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly & People
<p>The&nbsp;<em>World of Dance</em> and&nbsp;<em>Blindspot</em> stars were both visions in white.&nbsp;</p>
Derek Hough and Jamie Alexander 

The World of Dance and Blindspot stars were both visions in white. 

Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly & People
<p>Peace, love and&nbsp;<em>grown-ish</em>!</p>
Halle Bailey, Trevor Jackson and Chloe Bailey

Peace, love and grown-ish!

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly & People
<p>The stars of&nbsp;<em>Pose</em> showed off their model behavior.&nbsp;</p>
The Cast of Pose

The stars of Pose showed off their model behavior. 

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly & People
<p>The&nbsp;<em>Modern Family</em> actor and his husband coordinated cool and casual outfits.&nbsp;</p>
Jesse Ferguson and Justin Mikita

The Modern Family actor and his husband coordinated cool and casual outfits. 

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly & People
<p>Hold the phone &mdash;&nbsp;<em>what</em> happens next season on&nbsp;<em>This Is Us</em>?!</p>
Chrissy Metz

Hold the phone — what happens next season on This Is Us?!

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly & People
<p>Williams and Jackson had a&nbsp;<em>Let It Shine</em> reunion.</p>
Jordan Buhat, Tyler James Williams, Trevor Jackson, Francia Raisa and Harry Shum Jr.

Williams and Jackson had a Let It Shine reunion.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly & People
<p>Meet the stars of&nbsp;<em>New Amsterdam</em>, a new medical drama&nbsp;coming to NBC this fall.</p>
Jocko Sims, Janet Montgomer and Freema Agyeman

Meet the stars of New Amsterdam, a new medical drama coming to NBC this fall.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly & People
<p>Moore stole the spotlight in a stunning suit dress.</p>
Bruce Gersh, Henry Goldblatt, Mandy Moore, Jess Cagle and Sterling K. Brown

Moore stole the spotlight in a stunning suit dress.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly & People
<p>The two comedians shared a laugh.</p>
Tim Meadows and Cedric Yarbrough

The two comedians shared a laugh.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly & People
<p>The&nbsp;<em>Manifest</em> stars make for a good-looking trio.</p>
J.R. Ramirez, Melissa Roxburgh and Josh Dallas

The Manifest stars make for a good-looking trio.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly & People
<p>Orange really is the new black!</p>
Lorraine Toussaint and guest

Orange really is the new black!

Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly & People
<p><em>The Resident</em> star struck a pose.</p>
Violett Beane

The Resident star struck a pose.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly & People
<p><em>Devious Maids&nbsp;</em>meets&nbsp;<em>Prison Break&nbsp;</em>meets&nbsp;<em>True Blood</em>.</p>
Judy Reyes, Paul Adelstein and Carrie Preston

Devious Maids meets Prison Break meets True Blood.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly & People
<p>The <em>Will &amp; Grace&nbsp;</em>actress posed alongside&nbsp;<em>Entertainment Weekly</em>&#8216;s editor in chief.</p>
Henry Goldblatt and Debra Messing

The Will & Grace actress posed alongside Entertainment Weekly‘s editor in chief.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly & People
<p><em>Good Doctor</em>, good party!</p>
Nicholas Gonzalez and Richard Schiff

Good Doctor, good party!

Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly & People
<p>Say cheese!</p>
Sara Shahi

Say cheese!

Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly & People
<p>The&nbsp;<em>Superstore</em> costars enjoyed a fun night out.</p>
Nico Santos, Lauren Ash, Mark McKinney and Ben Feldman

The Superstore costars enjoyed a fun night out.

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly & People
<p>The&nbsp;<em>Orange Is the New Black</em> stars clean up real nice.</p>
Emma Myles, Lea DeLaria and Dale Soules

The Orange Is the New Black stars clean up real nice.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly & People
<p>The&nbsp;<em>Blacklist</em> costars were all smiles.</p>
Megan Boone and Mozhan Marno

The Blacklist costars were all smiles.

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly & People
<p>The actress/singer had some fun with the pink props.</p>
AJ Michalka

The actress/singer had some fun with the pink props.

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly & People
<p>Happy&nbsp;<em>grown-ish</em> reunion!</p>
Francia Raisa and Anthony Anderson

Happy grown-ish reunion!

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly & People
<p><em>The Rookie</em> actor posed with the&nbsp;<em>Shades of Blue</em> actress.</p>
Nathan Fillion and Afton Williamson

The Rookie actor posed with the Shades of Blue actress.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly & People
<p>Hey, handsomes!</p>
Oliver Hudson and Scott Foley

Hey, handsomes!

Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly & People
