See the Hottest TV Stars Inside PEOPLE and EW's Upfronts Party

Morris Chestnut and Jennifer Carpenter
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly & People
Taylor Kinney and Debra Messing
Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly & People
Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly & People
Jacob Tremblay
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly & People
Bethenny Frankel and Kristin Chenoweth
Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly & People
Mandy Moore, Chris Sullivan, Chrissy Metz and Susan Kelechi Watson
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly & People
Derek Hough and Jamie Alexander
Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly & People
Halle Bailey, Trevor Jackson and Chloe Bailey
Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly & People
The Cast of Pose
Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly & People
Jesse Ferguson and Justin Mikita
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly & People
Chrissy Metz
Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly & People
Jordan Buhat, Tyler James Williams, Trevor Jackson, Francia Raisa and Harry Shum Jr.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly & People
Jocko Sims, Janet Montgomer and Freema Agyeman
Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly & People
Bruce Gersh, Henry Goldblatt, Mandy Moore, Jess Cagle and Sterling K. Brown
Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly & People
Tim Meadows and Cedric Yarbrough
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly & People
J.R. Ramirez, Melissa Roxburgh and Josh Dallas
Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly & People
Lorraine Toussaint and guest
Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly & People
Violett Beane
Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly & People
Judy Reyes, Paul Adelstein and Carrie Preston
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly & People
Henry Goldblatt and Debra Messing
Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly & People
Nicholas Gonzalez and Richard Schiff
Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly & People
Sara Shahi
Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly & People
Nico Santos, Lauren Ash, Mark McKinney and Ben Feldman
Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly & People
Emma Myles, Lea DeLaria and Dale Soules
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly & People
Megan Boone and Mozhan Marno
Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly & People
AJ Michalka
Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly & People
Francia Raisa and Anthony Anderson
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly & People
Nathan Fillion and Afton Williamson
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly & People
Oliver Hudson and Scott Foley
Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly & People
1 of 30
Advertisement
1 of 29 Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly & People
Morris Chestnut and Jennifer Carpenter
Advertisement
2 of 29 Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly & People
Taylor Kinney and Debra Messing
3 of 29 Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly & People
Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas
Advertisement
Advertisement
5 of 29 Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly & People
Bethenny Frankel and Kristin Chenoweth
Advertisement
6 of 29 Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly & People
Mandy Moore, Chris Sullivan, Chrissy Metz and Susan Kelechi Watson
Advertisement
7 of 29 Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly & People
Derek Hough and Jamie Alexander
Advertisement
8 of 29 Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly & People
Halle Bailey, Trevor Jackson and Chloe Bailey
Advertisement
Advertisement
10 of 29 Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly & People
Jesse Ferguson and Justin Mikita
Advertisement
Advertisement
12 of 29 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly & People
Jordan Buhat, Tyler James Williams, Trevor Jackson, Francia Raisa and Harry Shum Jr.
Advertisement
13 of 29 Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly & People
Jocko Sims, Janet Montgomer and Freema Agyeman
Advertisement
14 of 29 Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly & People
Bruce Gersh, Henry Goldblatt, Mandy Moore, Jess Cagle and Sterling K. Brown
Advertisement
15 of 29 Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly & People
Tim Meadows and Cedric Yarbrough
Advertisement
16 of 29 Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly & People
J.R. Ramirez, Melissa Roxburgh and Josh Dallas
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
19 of 29 Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly & People
Judy Reyes, Paul Adelstein and Carrie Preston
Advertisement
20 of 29 Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly & People
Henry Goldblatt and Debra Messing
Advertisement
21 of 29 Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly & People
Nicholas Gonzalez and Richard Schiff
Advertisement
Advertisement
23 of 29 Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly & People
Nico Santos, Lauren Ash, Mark McKinney and Ben Feldman
Advertisement
24 of 29 Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly & People
Emma Myles, Lea DeLaria and Dale Soules
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
27 of 29 Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly & People
Francia Raisa and Anthony Anderson
Advertisement
28 of 29 Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly & People
Nathan Fillion and Afton Williamson
Advertisement