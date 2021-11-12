Paris Hilton and Carter Reum tied the knot Thursday, but their wedding celebration is set to continue through the weekend

Inside Paris Hilton and Carter Reum's Lavish Wedding, from the Caviar Station to a Flash Mob

Paris Hilton has found her fairytale ending!

The star married fiancé Carter Reum on Thursday in an extravagant ceremony and celebration planned by Mindy Weiss and held at the former Bel Air estate of the star's late grandfather Barron Hilton. The affair boasted celebrity guests, an extensive menu and multiple dress changes for the bride — two designed by Oscar de La Renta and one by Ghalia Lav, a source tells PEOPLE.

The bridal party, wearing pink Alice & Olivia gowns, included Hilton's younger sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild (the maid of honor), sister-in-law Tessa Hilton, cousins Farrah Aldjufrie and Brooke Wiederhorn, and Reum's sister Halle Reum Hammond.

Reum, meanwhile, enlisted brother Courtney Reum as well as Cade Hudson, James Rothschild, Oliver Hammond, Barron Hilton, Conrad Hilton, and Jay Milliken as his groomsmen.

Hilton, 40, walked down the aisle to Elvis Presley's "Can't Help Falling in Love," and Kim Petras kicked off the ceremony with a cover of Hilton's own song, "Stars Are Blind."

Reum, also 40, grew emotional as Hilton walked down the aisle.

Both Reum and Hilton read their own vows and Reum frequently leaned in to kiss his bride during the ceremony. At the end, they walked out as husband and wife to Pharrell Williams' "Happy," played by a string quartet.

During the reception, Demi Lovato performed for the newlyweds, singing a rendition of "I Will Always Love You" that got a standing ovation from the crowd.

Guests dined on appetizers that included a caviar station, tuna tartare and oysters Rockefeller — torched to order. The first course was an Asian pear salad and butternut squash tortellini and the main options were a potato encrusted sea bass, grilled New York steak or grilled eggplant.

Throughout the night, they sipped Moët & Chandon champagne and heard speeches from Nicky, Courtney, Steve Wynn, Hilton's dad Richard Hilton, and more. As the evening wore on, they enjoyed late-night bites like grilled cheese, pigs in a blanket, and peanut butter and jelly macarons.

The 6 ft. tall cake was white with a crown on top that matched the box the wedding invitations came in.

Of course, they also danced — the source says mother-of-the-bride Kathy Hilton hit the dance floor alongside Abdul for several songs, and Reum even prepared a flash mob dance for Paris (and joined in!).

In true Hilton fashion, though, the wedding celebration isn't over yet. The festivities will continue with two additional upcoming parties, all to be captured by the cameras of the new 13-part docuseries, Paris in Love, which premiered Thursday on Peacock.

The lavish nuptials come about nine months after Hilton and Reum got engaged in a romantic beachside proposal. They started dating in November 2019 after being reconnected through friends.

"We just had this incredible chemistry," Hilton told PEOPLE in 2020. "We had our first date and haven't spent a night apart since. It's pretty amazing."

"Before, I don't think I was ready for a good relationship," she continued. "If you don't know yourself fully, you can't let someone else in. I feel so grateful to have found the perfect match. And this feels like it was always meant to happen. I feel like this is meant to be."