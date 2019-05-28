Kardashian/Jenner Relationships
Inside Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble's 4-Year Romance — and Whether They'll Ever Get Married

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble have been dating since 2014, following her split from Caitlyn Jenner

Aurelie Corinthios
May 28, 2019

Kris Jenner‘s relationship with Corey Gamble was called into question on Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians — but despite her family’s reservations, the momager insisted he’s “part of the family.”

Here’s a look back at their relationship, which began in the fall of 2014 — just one year after Jenner and then-husband Caitlyn Jenner announced their split after more than 20 years of marriage. Gamble has been a permanent fixture in the Kardashian-Jenner crew ever since, frequently making appearances on their E! show.

The coupling has raised eyebrows before.

On the most recent KUWTK, Jenner’s daughters Kim and Khloé Kardashian accused Gamble of being “secretive,” defending Kanye West after he pointed out that it was strange none of them had met any of Gamble’s family members. But that’s not the first time Jenner’s family has questioned the relationship.

On a March 2015 episode, Jenner’s daughters expressed concern over the coupling, calling the age difference “creepy.” (Jenner is 63 and Gamble, a road manager with Scooter Braun/SB Projects, is 38.)

“It’s so annoying that my own family is being so judgmental because all I really want to do is live my life,” Jenner said at the time in response to their comments. “I can’t do anything without getting criticized. … It’s like you’re a bunch of haters.”

Despite her reservations, Kim, 38, has also sung Gamble’s praises.

“He’s such a nice person,” she told PEOPLE in 2015. “She can connect with him and go to movies with him, work out with him. It’s the little things. It’s been so much fun just to see my mom happy. It’s been refreshing to see her have a good time.”

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Marriage is (probably) off the table.

In 2017, Jenner told Ellen DeGeneres that although their age difference doesn’t bother her — “age is just a number” — she’s not looking to walk down the aisle again.

“You know, I’ve done that twice and it didn’t work out so well,” she said. “So I don’t know — you never know. I’m going to take a page out of Goldie [Hawn] and Kurt [Russell]‘s book. Or Kourtney [Kardashian]‘s book. I think as long as things are going so well, why ruffle it up?”

A source previously told PEOPLE the same thing, insisting that Gamble and Jenner “will never get married” and that their relationship is “more business than romantic.”

But that hasn’t stopped the family matriarch from playing coy about a possible engagement. After being asked about a diamond ring she wore on that finger during a game of Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts on the Late Late Show with James Corden last summer, Jenner opted to eat a cricket to avoid answering whether Gamble had popped the question.

They’ve traveled the world together.

Jenner and Gamble regularly take trips together, often summering in the South of France.

Spread Pictures

She’s got his back.

On Sunday’s episode of KUWTK, Jenner jumped to her man’s defense after they shared a tense meal with Khloé, 34.

“I think it’s really unfair to direct this attitude towards Corey,” she said. “Her behavior is just uncalled for. … It’s really important for Khloé to understand that she really needs to get on my bandwagon because Corey is a part of the family, he isn’t going anywhere and she needs to be nice.”

The mother-daughter pair sat down to hash things out, and Jenner urged her daughter to try to see the situation from her perspective.

“Nobody really slows down enough to take a look at it from a bird’s eye view of my life,” she said. “I want you to recognize that when you do question my relationship with Corey, it isn’t okay and it hurts feelings. I think what you guys don’t realize is Corey is really taking care of me like no one ever has in my entire life.”

