Inside Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Rollercoaster 2020 Which Culminated in Divorce Preparations

Kim Kardashian West and Kayne West had a tumultuous 2020 — including the rapper’s unsuccessful presidential bid and numerous Twitter rants — and it looks like the pair's 2021 might be even more tumultuous with the possible demise of their marriage.

After six years of marriage and eight years together, Kardashian West is working with top divorce lawyer Laura Wasser, though she has yet to file for divorce.

A source tells PEOPLE that West is bracing himself for the reality star to file.

However, there still may be a chance the couple weather this storm as another source tells PEOPLE they are in therapy in an effort to salvage their relationship.

"Kim and Kanye are in counseling and exploring their options," says the source. "They have been working on their marriage for a long time, but no decision has been made."

Last month, another source said that the duo was still together but "very much live separate lives."

The high-profile couple share four children, daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 2, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 18 months.

Kardashian West and West's rollercoaster year started off strong when they walked the red carpet at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty in early February, where Kardashian West wore a gown that she said was gifted to her by West for Christmas. The two even shared a kiss as they posed for cameras on the carpet.

But things began to take a turn just weeks later around the onset of the coronavirus pandemic when, West, 43, tested positive for the virus. "Chills, shaking in the bed, taking hot showers, looking at videos telling me what I'm supposed to do to get over it," he told Forbes of his experience with the illness.

Kardashian, 40, later opened up about her experience caring for West while being home alone with their kids.

"Kanye had it way at the beginning when nobody really knew what was going on," the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star told GRAZIA in October. "It was so scary and unknown. I had my four babies and no-one else in the house to help."

In March, Kardashian supported West at his Yeezy Season 8 runway show during Paris Fashion Week, where North took center stage when she grabbed a mic and belted out al tune as models strutted by during the show.

Once back home and after nearly a month in self-isolation due to the pandemic, West took the four children to the family’s ranch in Wyoming to give his wife “a break” from taking care of them. “They have been taking turns caring for the kids,” a source told PEOPLE in April.

The couple appeared to be going strong while celebrating their sixth wedding anniversary in May. "6 years down; forever to go Until the end," Kardashian wrote on Instagram, along with two throwback photos of them.

The following month, the reality star celebrated her husband again on his 43rd birthday, calling West her “King” in an Instagram caption.

Then, in early July, West launched his unlikely bid for president at the same time a source told PEOPLE he was "struggling again" with his bipolar disorder. The insider added at the time that Kardashian was "worried" for him.

Later that month, things began to deteriorate when West made the shocking admission during a campaign rally that the couple considered getting an abortion after Kardashian found out she was pregnant with North in 2013. A source told PEOPLE that Kardashian was "furious" with West following the revelation.

"Kim is shocked that Kanye spoke about North at the rally," the source said. "She is furious that he shared something so private."

"Things have broken down significantly between the two of them, and it’s happened pretty suddenly," a second source added.

On July 21, West claimed in a series of now-deleted tweets that he had been trying to divorce Kardashian for years. The next day, Kardashian spoke out about the news circulating the famous couple, asking fans for "compassion" as she publicly addressed her husband's bipolar diagnosis.

"I understand Kanye is subject to criticism because he is a public figure and his actions at times can cause strong opinions and emotions," she wrote in the lengthy post. "He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder. Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words sometimes do not align with his intentions."

In the weeks following, the couple had an emotional reunion in Wyoming and appeared to be working on their relationship.

In August, a source told PEOPLE they were vacationing in the Dominican Republic, where the "focus is on their marriage."

"Between the kids, work, and dealing with Kanye's bipolar episodes, it's been hard for her to think clearly," the source said of Kardashian, adding that "she thinks finding a way to save her marriage is what's best for them."

As the summer came to a close, West flew back to Los Angeles to be with his family and a source said the pair were "doing well" amid the public drama, but a series of troubling tweets from West appeared to shake things up again in September.

West's online rant led to Twitter taking the unusual step of banning the artist for a period of time after he violated the platform's rules by sharing a screenshot of a phone number he said belonged to an editor at Forbes. In another tweet, he posted a video in which he appeared to urinate on one of his Grammys.

A source told PEOPLE that Kardashian was "at the end of her rope — again."

Over the summer, "part of his negotiation with Kim was that he'd get back on his medication and he would work very hard to control his impulses. He made a lot of promises. And now those promises are broken," said the source.

Most recently, an insider shared that the couple were together but "very much live separate lives."

"Kim has work and projects that are important to her, and Kanye has his," the source said in early December. "Their lives don't overlap much."

Still, the source said "Kim seems happy" and is "very focused on work and causes."

"She strongly believes she can make a change when it comes to prison reform," the source added of the star, who is studying to become a lawyer and has been vocal about enacting criminal justice reform. "This is her passion. Her family is very proud of her."

Kardashian and West's relationship began as a friendship years before it turned romantic in the spring of 2012. Months later, they announced that they were expecting their first child, baby North.

The two got engaged in October 2013 during an elaborate proposal at San Francisco's AT&T Park, and after a nearly weeklong Parisian celebration, they wed on May 24, 2014 in Florence, Italy — where North was conceived. Their daughter, then 11 months old, was carried down the aisle by her grandmother, Jenner.