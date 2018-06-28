Inside Khloé Kardashian's Backyard 34th Birthday Bash — Including Kylie Jenner's Touching Toast

Khloé Kardashian celebrated her 34 birthday with a low-key family party at home Wednesday in Calabasas, California.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and new mom was showered with love and gifts from mom Kris Jenner; sisters Kim Kardashian West, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner; boyfriend Tristan Thompson; as well as a handful of friends like Haqq twins Malika and Khadijah.

This comes less than two weeks after Khloé moved back to Los Angeles after spending the past few months in Cleveland, where Thompson, 27, plays for the Cavaliers. Khloé gave birth to her daughter True there on April 12 and remained in Ohio as she and Thompson worked through his headline-making cheating scandal.

Both appeared to be all smiles at Wednesday’s party. Thompson even made up with Kim, who convinced him to unblock her on Instagram.

As always, the KarJenners shared plenty of behind-the-scenes snaps from their big day on social media. Here were a few of the highlights.

1. Khloé’s house was decked to the nines

A sea of pink balloons cascading down her grand staircase. Oversized floral arrangements of pink and white roses. And of course, the classic KarJenner “Happy Birthday” ballon display brighting up the living room.

Yes, Khloé’s home was busting with birthday love for her casual event.

Plus, there were three trays of donuts — both in artisan flavors (like bacon maple) and in classic pink frosting (spelling out “Happy F—ing Birthday, Koko,” natch).

2. They feasted on McDonald’s

As if those donuts weren’t enough, Khloé also made sure to have McDonald’s breakfast hash browns on hand.

Astute fans will remember, the crispy potato delight is one of Khloé’s favorite food and was the first things she snacked on after giving birth to True.

3. She was showered with gifts

It wouldn’t be a birthday party without presents, and Khloé certainly didn’t miss out in that department.

Among the gifts she received on her big day was a green Hermès Birkin tote, given to her by mom Kris.

“Oh my God, it’s our favorite,” Khloé gushed — with Kris admitting the gift was “crazy.”

Kim’s daughter North also gave Khloé a custom Balenciaga handbag with dollar bill prints on it.

4. Kris got stranded in the pool

Speaking of crazy, Kris let loose at the event, cheering with her girls and even lifting her leg up to her face at one point.

After the sun set, she somehow ended up floating in the pool on a giant pink flamingo float, fully dressed. “Help, please!” she screamed as she was stranded, the rest of the partygoers laughing their faces off at her.

“You guys are no fun!’ she said later, as she helped herself out of the pool.

5. The KarJenner kids had some fun of their own

Kim, Kendall and Kylie were all happy to be back with Khloé. And though sister Kourtney Kardashian couldn’t make it (she’s till on her romantic Italian vacation with boyfriend Younes Bendjima), the KarJenner Krew still had fun — posing for pictures and boomerangs galore in the backyard.

“Look at the girl squad right here,” Khloé said in one video, pointing the camera to her sister’s faces.

The girls, all of whom were dressed in athleisure ware, quickly turned to the camera and cheered. Later, Khloé and Kendall danced together by the fire pit.

6. Kim forced Tristan to unblock her

Kim and Tristan had a falling out, stemming from his cheating scandal. But the two have moved past that, and used Khloé’s festivities as a chance to make their friendship Instagram official.

“All right guys, what do you think? It’s Khloé’s birthday, should I ask this guy to unblock me?” Kim asked the camera, Thompson laughing in the background.

“For Khloé’s birthday it’s only right,” he said, before unblocking her. “I got you.”

7. Kylie made a touching speech

At one point in the evening, fellow new mom Kylie commanded attention of the room to toast the birthday girl.

“Khloé, I’ve known you since I was born,” she said before raising a black solo cup for her big sister. “You’re my sister. And I truly give you all the credit for who I am, for who I’ve become. You give me my crazy… wait, this isn’t about me. Happy birthday, I love you!”

8. Baby True got in on the fun

Finally, Khloé’s big birthday wouldn’t be the same without some love form her daughter, True.

The Revenge Body kicked off the day by sharing some cuddles with True.

“Who’s my little girl? Who’s my little cutie?” Khloé asked in an adorable video she posted while cuddling next to the camera.

True responded with loving coos. “Hey cutie,” Khloé said.”