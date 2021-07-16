Between the delicious food, unforgettable music and heartfelt speeches from family members, Ellie Monahan tells PEOPLE there are "too many" special moments to count from her big day

Katie Couric's daughter Ellie Monahan said "I do" with a bang!

Ellie, 29, tied the knot with Mark Dobrosky on July 4 at Cedar Lakes Estate in Port Jervis, New York.

Looking back at her wedding, she exclusively tells PEOPLE that between the delicious food, unforgettable music and heartfelt speeches from family members, there are "too many" special moments to count.

The wedding weekend kicked off with what Ellie calls a "Field Day," where guests separated into teams of eight and to take part in classic outdoor games.

"It was just good, dorky, clean fun and a great icebreaker for the weekend since we really mixed up the teams across friend groups and age ranges," says Ellie, who describes the friendly competition as an "absolute blast."

Guests spent their Saturday tossing water balloons and playing capture the flag before trading their gear for neon as part of the night's 80's-themed festivities.

"Everyone brought their A-Game costume-wise and really committed to the theme," Ellie recalls. "We had multiple Billy Idols, Richard Simmons, Run-DMC members, Cyndi Laupers. It was another great way to kick off the weekend since everyone looked so silly and the costumes were great conversation starters."

After dinner, guests showed off their dance moves with music accompaniment courtesy of '80s tribute band Rubix Kube. With songs like "Come On Eileen" and "Video Killed the Radio Star" blasting all night, "Everyone was singing at the top of their lungs and dancing like crazy," Ellie says.

Though the forecast for her wedding day was initially "grim," Ellie says Sunday ended up with lovely weather — "75 degrees and sunny" — and guests were able to go swim and indulge in a relaxing cookout lunch by the pool before getting ready for the big ceremony.

Wearing a stunning Monique Lhuillier gown with a lace bodice and a train Ellie describes as "breathtakingly dramatic," the bride walked down the aisle to one of late dad Jay Monahan's favorite songs performed by roots music duo Jay Ungar & Molly Mason.

The moment, Ellie says, was "so significant to our family because my late father Jay Monahan was a huge fan of their music when it was featured in Ken Burns' PBS documentary series on the Civil War."

"I walked down the aisle to 'Ashokan Farewell,' which was incredibly emotional for me," she says.

The service included a performance of Fleetwood Mac's "Songbird" by Ellie's Maid of Honor, 25-year-old sister Caroline, during which the bride says she both "laughed and cried." (Couric and Jay married in 1989 and had daughters Ellie and Caroline. In 1998, Jay died of colon cancer at age 42.)

Under an arbor adorned with peonies, dahlias and ranunculus flowers, Ellie and Mark read personal vows they had written before exchanging rings. After sealing the sweet nuptials with a kiss, the couple recessed to 'Prove It All Night' by Bruce Springsteen.

At the cocktail hour, guests enjoyed farm-to-table bites like mini lobster rolls, zucchini fritters and ricotta toasts and grazed from a charcuterie board and sushi bar.

"The cake and food were the easiest parts of my planning process because my venue, Cedar Lakes Estate, makes some of the best food I've ever had," says Ellie of her menu choice, which she chose to highlight the seasonal availability of local ingredients. "The hardest part was making our selections because everything is delicious."

For dinner at the reception, guests were served roast chicken, halibut, broccolini, mashed potatoes and salad, family-style. The meal ended with salted brownie bites, mini chocolate chip cookies and the wedding cake, which was vanilla flavored with vanilla buttercream and a raspberry, strawberry, and blueberry filling.

True to nature, the wedding also had hiccups, according to Ellie, though her now-husband was on hand to save the day. "At our reception, we had our first dance to Frankie Valli's 'Can't Take My Eyes Off of You' — and someone had dropped their margarita in the middle of the dance floor — and Mark expertly maneuvered me around the broken glass," she recalls.

Ellie adds, "It's the imperfections, I've learned, that make weddings uniquely your own!"

After "incredible toasts" from family members, including mom Couric, the party was moved to the lawn for Fourth of July fireworks.

The night winded down with another musical performance by Caroline — this time singing "Late to the Party" by Kacey Musgraves. "It was so moving and beautiful!" Ellie says.

"We were so lucky to have our musically inclined family and guests perform," adds Ellie, who admits that "neither Mark nor I can carry a tune!"