Last week, John Corbett revealed that he and Bo Derek tied the knot “around Christmastime” in 2020

John Corbett and Bo Derek's newlywed life couldn't be sweeter.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"They live on this amazing property in Santa Ynez," the source says. "They seem to enjoy their quiet ranch life. They are both big animal lovers. They have many horses and adopted dogs."

"Bo is involved in local charities. They support local businesses and are great people," the insider adds. "As a couple, they are adorable. They always hold hands and look very happy."

For more on John Corbett and Bo Derek, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday, or subscribe here.

John Corbett and Bo Derek John Corbett and Bo Derek | Credit: Sam Riche/Getty Images

After Corbett, 60, shared that he and Derek, 64, had tied the knot, Derek's rep also confirmed the news to PEOPLE, explaining that "Bo and John were married in a private ceremony late last year."

"We're pretty private people, we didn't make an announcement, all our friends and family knew but this is the first time either one of us has said anything publicly about it because really we haven't had an opportunity," Corbett told Jerry O'Connell on The Talk last week. "So, you're my buddy and now I guess I'm telling all of America, or the world."

"After 20 years we decided to get married, we didn't want 2020 to be that thing that everybody looks back at and hated," he continued. "We thought, 'Well, let's get one nice thing out of it.'"

John Corbett and Bo Derek Credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

The pair first began dating in 2002. In an August 2020 interview with Fox News, the 10 actress opened up about why they had yet to wed.

"I think when you're beginning a young family and you're going to have children and set up this new family tree branch, it's obviously a wonderful commitment and it's meaningful," Derek said at the time. "But for us in our lives, it hasn't been yet."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

She also discussed their immediate connection — "It was just an attraction, a comfort," she said of their meeting.

"He makes me laugh all the time. He's full of life, full of joy. I became attracted to him and I still am. We take things day by day and I think we are still there," Derek continued. "We're starting to get a little more settled."