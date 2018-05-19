e]

Jack and Lisa Osbourne have split after nearly six years of marriage — and plenty of ups and downs.

On Friday, Lisa, 31, filed for divorce from Jack, 32, citing irreconcilable differences, according to court documents obtained by The Blast. Their date of separation is listed as May 4, 2018.

Lisa’s filing comes three months after she gave birth to their third child, daughter Minnie, on Feb. 5. They are also parents to daughters Andy Rose, 3, and Pearl Clementine, 6.

The pair got engaged in September 2011 after four months of dating, and less than two weeks later, Jack announced he was going to be a father during an appearance on Piers Morgan Tonight.

Jack and Lisa’s first daughter, Pearl, was born on April 24, 2012. Two weeks later, Jack was dealt with some life-changing news after noticing something was off when he stopped into an L.A. gas station one night in May.

“I was talking to the attendant, and all of a sudden a black dot appeared in my vision,” Jack said in a 2012 PEOPLE cover story. “I was like, ‘That’s weird.’ The next day I woke up and the dot had turned into a cigar shape.”

He shrugged it off, thinking his contact lenses caused the problem. But “after three days I knew it was bad. I couldn’t see anything in front of me with my right eye — all I could see was my peripheral vision. My central vision was gone,” he said.

Jack went to an eye doctor, then to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where a barrage of tests revealed a lesion on his brain. The diagnosis — multiple sclerosis — came as a shocking blow to Jack, Lisa and his family: dad Ozzy, mom Sharon and sisters Kelly and Aimee.

“I was pissed off because so many good things in my life were happening,” he said. “I think when God came to review my file, he was like ‘Nope, too much good. Make bad.’ ”

MS is an autoimmune disease that damages the brain and spinal cord, often causing vision loss, paralysis and cognitive damage. Though it has no cure, keeping symptoms at bay includes injecting a medication, Copaxone, which reduces relapses, and taking steps to minimize stress and eat healthily.

The same year Jack was diagnosed with MS, he and Lisa exchanged vows on Oct. 7, 2012, in front of 48 close friends and family members, including Ozzy and Sharon, on the Big Island of Hawaii, according to Hello! magazine. His sister Kelly was a bridesmaid in the ceremony.

A year later though, the family was hit by another blow. Lisa was in her second trimester with their second child in 2013 when she revealed that she had a miscarriage.

“I have been dreading this announcement,” she wrote on her blog, Raddest Mom, at the time (her last post is from 2016). “I needed some time before being able to say it. Jack and I lost our baby boy last week.”

“Having a late term miscarriage is by far the hardest thing either of us have ever had to go through. We appreciate all of your prayers and ask for privacy and respect during this time,” she continued. “It’s important to stay hopeful and optimistic through life’s toughest moments. We never know why things like this happen. All we can do is trust in God and know he has a plan for our lives.”



Two hours after her post, Lisa tweeted, “Cuddling my amazing, sweet hubby and shutting my eyes. Thank you all for the love and support. It means the world.”

In 2015, Lisa announced the good news that she was pregnant again and that Pearl was “very happy to become a big sister.” She gave birth to Andy Rose in June of 2015; in August 2017, Lisa revealed she was pregnant with Minnie.

More than two years ago, she gave a loving shout-out to Jack on Instagram in February 2016, when she wrote, “Just wanna give a shoutout to this guy. Not only does he get up early with the kids all the time so I can sleep in, but tonight I’m sleeping in the guest room and he’s taking over baby duty all night so I can sleep peacefully. How did I get so lucky? He’s the most patient, loving person I’ve ever met. Hand clap for all the super dads out there. #superdad #patient #selfless #loveofmylife.”

In the past, Lisa has been open about her love for her husband Jack and how he supports her, though the most recent Instagram photos of him — from Feb. 14 and Mar. 31 — have been deleted from her page. It is unknown when they were removed, but they are still on her Twitter.

On Valentine’s Day 2018, Lisa tweeted a photo of Jack cuddling up to Minnie, writing, “Happy V-day to my ride or die @jackosbourne ….I don’t normally post cheesy stuff about my husband, but Im feeling emo with my post partum hormones….I love this man & his love for all of his girls (including Annabelle) SO much. He works so hard.”

Happy V-day to my ride or die @jackosbourne ….I don’t normally post cheesy stuff about my husband, but Im feeling emo with my post partum hormones….I love this man & his love for all of his girls (including Annabelle 🐈) SO much. He works so hard … https://t.co/aw6KWbCom3 pic.twitter.com/39MhIIoJ1h — Lisa Osbourne (@MrsLisaOsbourne) February 14, 2018 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Jack talked about fatherhood in October 2016, telling PEOPLE of his eldest daughter Pearl, "My whole thing is if I'm a great dad — you know, if you believe in the kind of Freudian theory that you're attracted to what your parents [are like] — so I figure if I'm not a total piece of s—, she probably won't end up dating or marrying a total piece of s—."