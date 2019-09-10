Inside Fox News Commentator Guy Benson and Adam Wise's Intimate Napa Wedding

Forever Love
Fox News commentator Guy Benson married his boyfriend of nearly four years, Adam Wise, in a romantic ceremony at the Charles Krug Winery in Napa Valley, California on Saturday. “It became clear pretty early on that it just, that things clicked,” Benson, who is the host of Fox News Radio’s The Guy Benson Show and a Fox News Contributor, told PEOPLE prior to the wedding.
Hand in Hand
The couple, who wore matching gray J. Crew suits (accented with colored ties that symbolized their alma mater – Benson in lavender for Northwestern and Wise in sage green for Colorado State), said their “I dos” in front of about 150 of their closest friends and family members.
Coming Together
Benson’s “good friend” and Fox News colleague, Kennedy, officiated the wedding. “She was probably the first one to ever meet Adam and it was sort of almost by coincidence,” Benson said. “She instantly nicknamed him Dream Boat, which was hilarious.”
Matchmaker Megyn
The couple, who got engaged in 2018, met in 2015 after Benson encountered “the most terrifying television appearance of my life.” Benson appeared on an episode of The Kelly File with Megyn Kelly to promote his new book, End Of Discussion – which he co-wrote with friend Mary Katharine Ham. But, in addition to promoting his book, he came out as gay for the first time on live television. Wise, who was watching the segment with his parents in Colorado, decided to email Benson out of the blue. “I wanted help reconciling being a conservative and being gay,” said Wise. “I’d come out, I’d been out for a while.”
Showing Support
In a way, Kelly, who attended the wedding with husband Douglas Brunt, brought the couple together. “There was a reason that I approached Megyn in the first place about doing this very sensitive interview at that vulnerable moment in my life, because I trusted her and I knew that she would be a total class act and a total professional about it, and she of course delivered,” said Benson. “And just, you don’t really ever forget someone doing something like that for you, ever.”
Meeting the Parents
Kelly embraced Benson’s mom with a big hug.
Mingle Mingle
“When we were drawing up our list, there are tons of people that we socialize with all the time,” Benson said. “We don’t socialize all the time with Megyn; we’ll occasionally exchange notes, but just given what she did with us, with me, for me four years ago, there was no way that I was not going to invite her to this culmination of that journey that in some ways began on her show.”
Together Forever
“What’s especially wonderful about this celebration is that in an age of so much division and partisan anger, our friends and family from across the ideological spectrum have joined us to celebrate our love,” Benson said. “People talk a lot about inclusion, open-mindedness and tolerance; our wedding guests are living those values.”