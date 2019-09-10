Inside Fox News Commentator Guy Benson and Adam Wise's Intimate Napa Wedding

The couple, who got engaged in 2018, met in 2015 after Benson encountered “the most terrifying television appearance of my life.” Benson appeared on an episode of The Kelly File with Megyn Kelly to promote his new book, End Of Discussion – which he co-wrote with friend Mary Katharine Ham. But, in addition to promoting his book, he came out as gay for the first time on live television. Wise, who was watching the segment with his parents in Colorado, decided to email Benson out of the blue. “I wanted help reconciling being a conservative and being gay,” said Wise. “I’d come out, I’d been out for a while.”