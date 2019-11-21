Inside the 'Forever Linked' Friends Cast's Special Bond: 'They Have a Lot of Love for Each Other'

Jennifer Aniston certainly knows how to make an entrance. When the actress (finally!) joined Instagram on Oct. 15, her first post nearly broke the Internet.

The photo? A snuggled up pic of herself posing alongside her five former Friends costars, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry.

“It was the first time in years that they managed to all be together,” a source close to Aniston tells PEOPLE. “They spent hours together and had the best time. It was really special to Jen.”

Indeed, despite different paths and 15 years passed since the 2004 finale of their beloved comedy series, the Friends stars have remained a part of each other’s lives.

“The bond this group made was very real,” says a show source. “They still care a lot about each other and are extremely supportive. Whenever anything happens to one of the others — a divorce, a graduation, a new role — they always reach out.”

In particular, says the show source, Aniston, 50, has remained very close with Cox, 55, and Kudrow, 56.

“Courteney and Jen are the closest,” says the source. “They spend a ton of time together and are always going on trips and at each other’s homes. But they are close with Lisa too.”

Another insider notes that Schwimmer, 53, LeBlanc, 52, and Perry, 50, “took separate roads,” and don’t have the same strong connection as the women do. Still, “they all have a lot of love for each other,” says the show source. “Obviously, filming Friends was such a major part of all of their lives. They’re forever linked.”

The cast also may very well have an opportunity to spend even more time together, as multiple sources confirm that the actors “are in talks” for a reunion special, reportedly to air on HBO Max.

“Jen definitely seems up for it,” says the source. “And they are all aware of how much their fans want to see a Friends reunion. Hopefully it will happen!”