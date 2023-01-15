Inside 'BiP' 's Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes' Engagement Party: All the Details!

Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes are one step closer to getting married!

The pair celebrated their upcoming "I do's" on Jan. 14 with an engagement party at the Studio City Retreat Estate in Studio City, California on Saturday evening.

"We've got lots of friends and family coming, and it's just going to be great food and drinks and fun people," the couple tells PEOPLE ahead of their event.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Ariele Chapman Photography/Runaway Indie

Unglert, 31, and Miller-Keyes, 27, met on the sixth season of Bachelor in Paradise in June 2019 and got engaged on Kauai Island in Hawaii in October after more than three years of dating.

During their engagement celebration, guests dined on passed apps, including sliders and charcuterie, as well as tomato soup and grilled cheese. "It's more casual," says Miller-Keyes. "Comfort food."

Ariele Chapman Photography/Runaway Indie

As for the wedding planning process, the couple says they've already got the big items crossed off the list.

"We spent New Year's in Aspen looking at wedding venues, and we think we found the one," says Miller-Keyes. "I've got my dresses, and I feel like that's the heavy lifting — the venue, the dresses — and then comes the fun stuff."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Ariele Chapman Photography/Runaway Indie

The couple adds that they decided to opt out of an official wedding party up at the altar.

"We're doing no groomsmen or bridesmaids," says Miller-Keyes. "It takes so much pressure off and it'll just be us standing up there. One of his best friends will be officiating, but we'll still have the [maid of honor] and [the best man], they just won't be standing up there or matching."

Ariele Chapman Photography/Runaway Indie

Unglert admits that his fiancé has taken the lead on most of the planning. "I just nod my head and say, 'Yes,' " he jokes to PEOPLE.

And while Miller-Keyes is running point on wedding decisions, they're both looking forward to becoming husband and wife later this year.

"The venue, it's very unique, so I think it's going to be a really fun weekend just with a hundred of our friends and family," says Miller-Keyes. "And then the engagement party is a sneak peek of that with 50 people."