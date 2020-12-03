The Real Housewives of Orange County star, who is still married to husband Sean Burke, came out as a lesbian this week

Braunwyn Windham-Burke is embracing her true self — and she couldn't be happier.

"Braunwyn and Kris have been dating for a few months now," says the source. "They met at a time where Braunwyn was exploring this part of herself that for years she kept unconsciously suppressed, and Kris has proven to be a key person in helping guide Braunwyn through some of those really complicated emotions."

"She's a great support to Braunwyn, especially in Braunwyn's sobriety," the source adds.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke and her girlfriend Kris

The source says Braunwyn has begun integrating Kris into her life with her husband Sean Burke and their seven children — Hazel, 2, Koa, 4, twins Caden and Curran, 7, Jacob, 15, Rowan, 18, and Bella, 20.

"When they're together, Braunwyn has a lightness and happiness about her that's lovely to see. Kris is a very sweet, kind person," the source says. "Kris has also met the kids and Sean. It's an untraditional arrangement, but Braunwyn's family has never been typical. They're all making it work."

On Wednesday, the Bravo star opened up about her sexuality in an interview with GLAAD.

"I like women. I'm gay," she said. "I'm a member of the LGBTQ+ community. It has taken me 42 years to say that but I am so proud of where I am right now. I'm so happy where I am. To be able to be comfortable in my own skin after so long is just so nice."

Image zoom

As for Sean, she said that her husband is supportive of her new relationship and that the two currently have no plans to divorce.

"I love Sean. I love him dearly, he is my person, he is my family," she said. "But I'm not attracted to men and I never have been."