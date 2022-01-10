Bob Saget and Kelly Rizzo met in 2015 and later married in 2018

From Sliding into Her DMs to Getting Married: Inside Bob Saget's 6-Year Romance with Wife Kelly Rizzo

Bob Saget and wife Kelly Rizzo shared a years-long romance filled with love, happiness and lots of laughter.

On Sunday, the Full House star was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, after performing standup in Jacksonville the night prior. He was 65.

Saget met Rizzo, a food blogger, on social media in 2015 when he slid into her direct messages. Rizzo recapped the moment in a TikTok she shared last February.

"He saw my Instagram, and he's like, 'Oh, it's not all selfies and bikinis. Like, she actually does stuff. She has this food show and travel show. She seems interesting,' " Rizzo said in the clip. "So he did some due diligence. He called a friend of his who's also in media in Chicago, a radio host, and was like, 'Hey, do you know this Kelly Rizzo girl? Is she a bitch?' And he's like, 'No, she's really nice actually. Yeah, I know her.' "

After that, Rizzo explained that she was given a heads up that Saget would reach out to her in a DM. "I was like, 'Eh, I don't know about that,' " Rizzo recalled of the encounter. "But then he sent this. He said, 'Hey, want to come to a show of mine, then go out for some burgers and lobsters?' And I was like, 'OK, we can be friends.' And then I was like, 'Oh no, I kind of like him.' And then we got married."

Following Saget's direct messages to Rizzo, the pair started to hang out and began appearing on each other's social media pages in July 2016.

At the time, Saget posted a photo of himself and Rizzo out to eat, as he also promoted her Instagram in the caption of his post.

"Pseudo celebrating #nationaltequiladay with my gal @eattravelrock who's Instagram u need to check out if you're a foodie," he wrote. "Thanks again to @susanfeniger @bordergrill for her culinary artistry."

In a post shared a month later, Saget referred to Rizzo as his "girlfriend" alongside a silly snapshot.

"I would've felt like such a third wheel had my girlfriend not been taking this photo," he wrote beside a picture of him hugging an artistic statue.

A year later, Saget announced that he had proposed to Rizzo and asked for her hand in marriage in November 2017.

"Love the people in this picture. The most loving and legendary @George_Shapiro Katie Killean & of course my gal Kelly. In case you're wondering, we were celebrating our engagement— and I know George and I will be very happy together," he joked in the caption of a post announcing the happy news.

On her respective page, Rizzo also shared the news on social media, showing off her gorgeous sparkler.

"Who needs pearls??? Enjoying my favorite food with my new favorite accessory," she captioned the photo.

After the news of their engagement, Saget opened up to PEOPLE about how he and Rizzo were watching a hit Netflix series when he decided to pop the question.

"We were watching Stranger Things on the iPad," Saget told PEOPLE Now in 2017. "And then I got up to go to the restroom, and I opened the safe and I took out a ring that I had been hiding for four days and I got on one knee."

The actor added, "And she said 'What are you doing?' and she got very emotional and so did I."

Not long after their engagement, the couple said "I do" in a beautiful ceremony at Shutters on the Beach in Santa Monica, California.

"Okay, so we went and did it. And damn are we happy," Saget captioned an Instagram post from their wedding day, which shows the lovebirds smiling in front of two rose-filled vases placed on pillars with the beach in the background.

For the special day, Saget wore a classic black suit and Rizzo chose a sheer lace gown designed by Pronovias.

Rizzo also shared a photo taken by photographer Nicole Goddard, captioning it, "@Bobsaget and I dressed up as bride and groom for Halloween. 👰🏼🤵🏻Seriously though, best day of my life."

Saget's Fuller House costars were among the guests, with John Stamos and wife Caitlin, Dave Coulier and wife Melissa, Lori Loughlin and her husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber and series creator Jeff Franklin all attending.

As the years went by, Saget and Rizzo documented their love story on social media.

In a final Instagram post of the couple together, which was shared by Rizzo in late December, the pair counted down the months of the year as quick clips played. "Another year of fun with this one…sorry December got a bit lazy 🤷🏼‍♀️ @bobsaget," Rizzo captioned the sweet post.

Days before her husband's death, a post shared by Rizzo showed her poking fun at her life being married to a comedian.

"Comedians are dark and ominous… and yes funny too 😬😬😬," she captioned the short and comical clip.

Saget is survived by his wife and his three daughters, Aubrey, Lara, and Jennifer, whom he shared with ex-wife Sherri Kramer. (Saget and Kramer were married ​from 1982 until they divorced in 1997.)

Following news of Saget's death on Sunday evening, the actor's family released a statement.

"We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today. He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter," the statement read.

"Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world," the statement concluded.

The father of three previously raved about his children and being a dad off-screen.