'Inside Amy Schumer' Trailer Teases Big Laughs — and Major Celebrity Cameos — for Upcoming Comeback Season

In PEOPLE's exclusive First Look at season 6 of Inside Amy Schumer, the comedian recruits major stars — including OIivia Munn and Cazzie David — to help bring the laughs

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson

Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.

The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation."

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 6, 2022 03:00 PM

Comedian Amy Schumer is gearing up for the epic return of her popular sketch series, Inside Amy Schumer, and PEOPLE has an exclusive First Look at what's to come.

"Bringing back this show has really been so fun," Schumer, 41, says in a statement shared with PEOPLE.

"I just want to make people laugh and I'm proud of this new season," she continues. "Episodes we created almost 10 years ago still resonate today which is wild, but it made me realize we could do it again."

In the first trailer for season 5, Schumer teases some of the many all-star cameos to come, sharing a glimpse at a sketch with Olivia Munn, Cazzie David and Bridget Everett. But the fun doesn't stop there, as Michael Ian Black and Tim Meadows pop up in different sketches as well.

The visual also provides a look at some of the characters Schumer dives into throughout the new season, including an astronaut and a bachelorette. But at the end of it all, the former Comedy Central series turned Paramount+ show appears to still boast what made audiences fall in love with the show in the first place — the willingness to go there.

Amy Schumer in a scene from “Inside Amy Schumer” season 5, streaming on Paramount +
Paramount +

Inside Amy Schumer first premiered on Comedy Central in 2013. Following the show's fourth season airing in 2016, the Emmy-winning series took a six-year hiatus before announcing its official return in September.

"Inside Amy Schumer is returning for another season. And it's better than ever. Well, not as good as season 3. But close," she announced last month. "We will be airing on the hottest piece of ass, Paramount+. So, sit down and open your pants (so you're comfortable, not in a sexual way) because we're not holding anything back."

Schumer added, "You won't want to miss the show that will finally get me forever cancelled."

“Inside Amy Schumer” season 5, streaming on Paramount +
Paramount +

Amber Tamblyn, Chris Parnell, Ellie Kemper, Jesse Williams and Laura Benanti are also among the stars that will be featured this season.

The first two episodes will arrive later this month. Meanwhile, the remaining three episodes will roll out weekly on Paramount+.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Season 5 of Inside Amy Schumer premieres Oct. 20 on Paramount+.

Related Articles
Amy Schumer attends the Los Angeles Premiere of "Only Murders In The Building" Season 2 at DGA Theater Complex on June 27, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Amy Schumer Says She Was 'Too Depressed' to Continue 'Inside Amy Schumer' After 2016 Election
Only Murders in the Building Premiere
'Inside Amy Schumer' Returning After 6-Year Hiatus as Comedian Jokes Series Could Get Her 'Forever Canceled'
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Miles Teller, Kendrick Lamar Episode 1827 -- Pictured: Host Miles Teller during the monologue on Saturday, October 1, 2022 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images)
Miles Teller Pokes Fun at 'SNL' Casting Shakeup — as Peyton Manning — During Hosting Debut: WATCH
mandalorian
'The Mandalorian' Season 3 Trailer Shows Pedro Pascal Venturing to New Planets and Adventures
HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES - “Let It Go“ (Disney/Anne Marie Fox) SAYLOR BELL CURDA, JOSHUA BASSETT, ARIA BROOKS, LIAMANI SEGURA, SOFIA WYLIE, DARA RENEÉ, FRANKIE RODRIGUEZ, MATT CORNETT, ADRIAN LYLES
'HSMTMTS' Sneak Peek! The Cast Belts Out an Iconic 'Camp Rock' Song in Season 3 Finale
Brett Goldstein, Beth Rylance
Who Is Brett Goldstein's Girlfriend? All About Beth Rylance
Chef's Table: Pizza. Chris Bianco in Chef's Table: Pizza. Cr. Netflix © 2022
Get a First Look at Netflix's 'Chef's Table: Pizza' Plus All the Food Shows Coming This Fall
Justice Smith plays Simon, Sophia Lillis plays Doric, Chris Pine plays Edgin and Michelle Rodriguez plays Holga in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves from Paramount Pictures. ; VAMPIRE ACADEMY -- Episode 102 -- Pictured: -- (Photo by: Jose Haro/Peacock)
The Biggest TV and Movie Trailers From Comic-Con 2022
DANCING WITH THE STARS
Everything to Know About 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 31
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Natasha Lyonne, Japanese Breakfast Episode 1826 -- Pictured: Kate McKinnon as Ms. Rafferty during the Final Encounter cold open on Saturday, May 14, 2022 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
'SNL' (Re-)Breaks All-Time Emmy Nominations Record with 9 New Nods, Including for Exiting Star Kate McKinnon
Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon attend a special screening of Apple's "The Morning Show"
Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston Recreate 'Dairy' Scene from 'Friends': 'That's Sweet'
Matt and Trey intreview about South Park turning 25
'South Park' Turns 25: Series Creators Talk Being 'Fearless' and Whether They Have Regrets
CARRIE ANN INABA, LEN GOODMAN, BRUNO TONIOLI on Dancing with the Stars
'Dancing with the Stars' Sets Season 31 Premiere Date on Disney+
DANCING WITH THE STARS
Watch the Magical First Promo for Season 31 of 'Dancing with the Stars', Set to Stream on Disney+
CLAIM TO FAME
'Claim to Fame' Sneak Peek: LC Drops a Major Clue About Her Famous Sister
STRANGER THINGS. Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven in STRANGER THINGS.
Everything to Know About 'Stranger Things' Season 5