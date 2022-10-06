'Inside Amy Schumer' Trailer Teases Big Laughs — and Major Celebrity Cameos — for Upcoming Comeback Season

Comedian Amy Schumer is gearing up for the epic return of her popular sketch series, Inside Amy Schumer, and PEOPLE has an exclusive First Look at what's to come.

"Bringing back this show has really been so fun," Schumer, 41, says in a statement shared with PEOPLE.

"I just want to make people laugh and I'm proud of this new season," she continues. "Episodes we created almost 10 years ago still resonate today which is wild, but it made me realize we could do it again."

In the first trailer for season 5, Schumer teases some of the many all-star cameos to come, sharing a glimpse at a sketch with Olivia Munn, Cazzie David and Bridget Everett. But the fun doesn't stop there, as Michael Ian Black and Tim Meadows pop up in different sketches as well.

The visual also provides a look at some of the characters Schumer dives into throughout the new season, including an astronaut and a bachelorette. But at the end of it all, the former Comedy Central series turned Paramount+ show appears to still boast what made audiences fall in love with the show in the first place — the willingness to go there.

Inside Amy Schumer first premiered on Comedy Central in 2013. Following the show's fourth season airing in 2016, the Emmy-winning series took a six-year hiatus before announcing its official return in September.

"Inside Amy Schumer is returning for another season. And it's better than ever. Well, not as good as season 3. But close," she announced last month. "We will be airing on the hottest piece of ass, Paramount+. So, sit down and open your pants (so you're comfortable, not in a sexual way) because we're not holding anything back."

Schumer added, "You won't want to miss the show that will finally get me forever cancelled."

Amber Tamblyn, Chris Parnell, Ellie Kemper, Jesse Williams and Laura Benanti are also among the stars that will be featured this season.

The first two episodes will arrive later this month. Meanwhile, the remaining three episodes will roll out weekly on Paramount+.

Season 5 of Inside Amy Schumer premieres Oct. 20 on Paramount+.